 Supported by Capital Bank & in Collaboration With intaj Orange Jordan Announces “Inspiring Change” Award Women Entrepreneur Winners

Orange Jordan announced the four winners of the “Inspiring Change” Award 2026, which was launched in conjunction with International Women’s Day, with the support of Capital Bank and in collaboration with the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (intaj), under the umbrella of the Women Economic Empowerment Unit-SHETECHS. The award displays the company’s unwavering commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs and enhancing their role in leading innovation in technology and entrepreneurship.

This year’s fifth edition of the award has witnessed remarkable progress, represented by the introduction of a new category dedicated to sustainable solutions. Meanwhile, the four winners stood out with their innovative digital projects that reflect a positive impact on society and the environment in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector. Their distinctive success stories underline the award’s contribution to supporting ambitious ideas and transforming them into competitive and scalable projects.

The first place was awarded to “SpinSight” project for its achievements in health technology, as it integrates Artificial Intelligence (AI) into spinal diagnostics and providing personalized recommendations. The “OIA” project followed in second place for employing the innovative and interactive methods of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) to educate children with disabilities. The “Payknit” Fintech project placed third for its efforts in facilitating cross-border payment solutions. “Our Environment” project got the best sustainable solution award, which four projects competed for in the finals, for developing an intelligent recycling system based on Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs).

The CEO of Orange Jordan, Eng. Philippe Mansour, affirmed that the “Inspiring Change” Award reflects the company’s strong commitment to empowering women and advancing their role in the digital landscape. He highlighted that since its launch in 2022, the award has evolved into a key platform for supporting women entrepreneurs, attracting 482 participants and recognizing 17 winners to date – demonstrating its tangible impact on women- led startups and its contribution to a more inclusive and innovative digital ecosystem in Jordan.

He also praised Capital Bank and the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (intaj) as strategic partners, commending their active collaboration in driving the success of the award and amplifying its impact in empowering women entrepreneurs across the Kingdom.

Capital Bank CEO Tamer Ghazaleh said, “We are pleased at Capital Bank to be part of the ‘Inspiring Change’ Award, which has become a platform for celebrating ideas that turn challenges into opportunities with real impact. The innovative digital projects we’ve seen today reflect a new mindset, one that views innovation as a tool for building a more inclusive and sustainable future.”

For his part, Chairman of the Board of Directors of intaj, Fadi Qutaishat, stated that the “Inspiring Change” Award embodies the national direction towards empowering women in tech as well as elevating their presence in innovation and entrepreneurship. He emphasized that the projects showcased in the fifth edition underline the ability of women entrepreneurs to develop impactful solutions that respond to market needs and achieve tangible results, pointing out that supporting these exemplary projects contributes to building a more comprehensive and sustainable digital system.

Qutaishat congratulated the winners, highlighting that their achievements open new horizons, contribute to driving growth, and strengthen the role of women in shaping the future of digital transformation.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo