Zain’s Innovation Campus ZINC Supports the AI-Powered Educational Project “UNIFLIX” with 15,000 JOD and One-Year Logistical Support

W.N.Amman, Aug 16th,2025: In line with its ongoing efforts to drive innovation and entrepreneurship in Jordan and to stimulate and support local economic growth, Zain Jordan, through its Zain Innovation Campus (ZINC) and as part of its “Zain Al-Mubadara” program, has signed a support and funding agreement for the AI-based educational platform “UNIFLIX.”

The agreement was signed by Zain Jordan’s CEO, Fahad Al Jasem, and the founder of the UNIFLIX project, Osama Awadallah. The signing ceremony took place at ZINC’s main branch located in King Hussein Business Park in Amman.

This step comes as part of Zain’s broader strategy to support local startups and ideas that offer innovative solutions addressing current challenges, contributing to the acceleration of digital transformation, and building an integrated digital ecosystem that enhances service efficiency across different sectors. Zain’s initiatives aim to empower national talents and entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into tangible projects with a positive impact that serves the national economy and fosters innovation.

UNIFLIX is an AI-powered educational platform that offers a unique and innovative experience aimed at simplifying university students’ lives through tailored tools that help them organize their studies and better understand academic material, thereby achieving improved outcomes with higher efficiency. The platform also focuses on developing both the academic and professional aspects of students by equipping them with essential market skills and strengthening their time management and decision-making capabilities to support their educational and career journeys alike.

The support offered by Zain consists of financial funding amounting to 15,000 JOD, along with one year of logistical support, including accounting services, legal services, technical consulting, visual identity development, media and social media promotion, marketing services, and market access facilitation.

It is worth mentioning that Zain Innovation Campus (ZINC) is committed to launching “Zain Al-Mubadara” program annually to support new groups of young entrepreneurs and Jordanian startups. Over the past years, the program has received thousands of ideas, many of which were transformed into operational companies that enriched the local market with emerging projects across modern sectors aligned with evolving market demands. So far, 253 Jordanian startups across various sectors have benefited from ZINC’s support, contributing to the creation of new job opportunities and strengthening the national economy.

ZINC provides selected startups and entrepreneurial ideas with total funding of 75,000 JOD annually, with 10,000 JOD allocated to each startup and 15,000 JOD for each selected idea. This is intended to help founders build and validate their business models in line with market needs, in addition to a full year of logistical support provided by ZINC.