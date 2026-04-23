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40 Students Empowered Through Orange Digital Center for Training

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40 Students Empowered Through Orange Digital Center for Training

Orange Jordan organized, through the Orange Digital Center for Training, a site visit and specialized workshop targeting engineering students from different universities and academic backgrounds, as part of its commitment to supporting and empowering youth with digital and vocational skills. The initiative was launched in cooperation with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), aiming to provide a practical and comprehensive platform for young talents to prepare students in a practical and comprehensive way to apply for the Project Management Professional (PMP) certification.

With 40 participants, the workshop centered on key topics related to the certification, including preparation strategies, recommended study resources, and tailored guidance on choosing the most suitable path for each engineering specialty. Furthermore, the workshop was delivered by a group of skilled Digital Fabrication Lab graduates, who are currently experts and professionals in their fields.

In an effort to inspire students and demonstrate the company’s dedication to its social responsibility and making a positive impact on society, Orange Jordan’s team welcomed them and presented past success stories and innovative projects developed at the Lab. They also highlighted the programs and opportunities available to support students in their academic and professional journeys.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo


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