Jordan Duty Free – Abdali Boulevard Branch: Duty-Free Shopping for Foreign Tourists

وطنا اليوم _

To enhance the shopping experience, Jordan Duty Free offers non-resident foreign tourists the privilege of duty-free shopping at its Abdali Boulevard branch. *This exclusive privilege is available within the first 14 days of entering the Kingdom.*

The shopping experience at the Abdali Boulevard branch includes a wide range of international products at competitive prices, with a purchase *limit* of up to 350 JOD. Jordan Duty Free provides a diverse and premium selection of world-renowned brands, including perfumes, watches, apparel, souvenirs, and food items.