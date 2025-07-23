زين تجدّد شراكتها مع لوياك وتعيد تأهيل مدرسة أم الينابيع في عجلون

وطنا اليوم:في إطار مسؤوليتها المجتمعية والتزامها المتواصل بدعم المجتمعات المحلية والفئات الأقل حظاً ودعم التعليم، أعلنت شركة زين الأردن عن تجديد شراكتها الاستراتيجية مع مؤسسة “لوياك” من خلال برنامج “هومز”، الذي يهدف إلى ترميم وإعادة تأهيل عدد من المدارس والمرافق العامة في مختلف محافظات المملكة.

وبموجب هذه الشراكة، قدمت شركة زين دعمها هذا العام لمشروع ترميم مدرسة أم الينابيع الأساسية المختلطة في محافظة عجلون، لتحسين تجربة طلبة المدرسة البالغ عددهم حوالي 90 طالب وطالبة، والذي تم تنفيذه بمشاركة مجموعة من الشباب المتطوعين، ضمن تجربة تطوعية وتدريبية تُعزّز من روح التعاون وتبادل الخبرات والثقافات.

وشملت عملية إعادة تأهيل المدرسة أعمال الطلاء لصفوف المدرسة البالغ عددها 8 صفوف، بالإضافة إلى الممرات والساحات الخارجية والأبواب، وتنفيذ عدد من الجداريات، وإصلاحات في المرافق الصحية والأماكن المخصصة لمياه الشرب، وتجديد التمديدات الكهربائية وإضافة وحدات إنارة جديدة، وتأسيس فتحات أعلى أبواب الصفوف الدراسية بما يسمح بدخول ضوء الشمس، إضافة إلى زراعة المساحات الخارجية في المدرسة لزيادة الرقعة الخضراء وتعزيز البيئة الصحية، فيما تم إجراء أعمال صيانة عامة للأثاث المدرسي والأسوار وغيرها من المرافق.

وتأتي هذه الخطوة من جانب زين، في إطار دعمها المستمر لقطاع التعليم في المملكة، وحرصها على المساهمة في توفير بيئة ملائمة ومثالية تنعكس على الطلبة وتسهم في تعزيز تجربتهم ورفع تحصيلهم العلمي، بالإضافة إلى سعيها لتشجيع روح المبادرة بين الشباب وتطوير مهاراتهم الشخصية والمهنية، بما يتماشى مع الهدف الثالث “الصحة الجيدة والرفاه”، والهدف الرابع “التعليم الجيد”، والهدف السابع عشر”عقد الشراكات لتحقيق الأهداف” من أهداف التنمية المُستدامة التي تتبناها زين في كافة برامجها ومبادراتها في مجال إدارة الاستدامة.

كما تأتي هذه الشراكة استمراراً لمسيرة تعاون مثمرة بين زين و”لوياك”، والتي كانت قد انطلقت في العام 2018، حيث ساهمت زين خلالها على مدار عدة أعوام في إعادة تأهيل 7 مدارس في عدة محافظات، شملت مدرسة عثمان بن عفان، ومدرسة نجدة الأساسية للبنين، ومدرسة نجدة الأساسية المختلطة بمحافظة جرش، ومدرسة جلعاد الأساسية المختلطة بمحافظة البلقاء، ومدرسة عفنان الأساسية المختلطة بحافظة مادبا، ومدرسة الباسلية في لواء الجيزة، ومدرسة القسطل، بالإضافة إلى دعمها لبرنامج التدريب العملي “مستقبلك زين” الذي أطلقته مؤسسة “لوياك” العام الماضي، والذي ساهم بتوفير 40 فرصة تدريبية لعدد من طلبة الجامعات الأردنية وحديثي التخرّج، لتعزيز مهاراتهم العملية والوظيفية.

Zain Renews Partnership with “LOYAC” and Rehabilitates

Um Al-Yanabee School in Ajloun

Ajloun, July 23rd, 2025 – As part of its corporate social responsibility and ongoing commitment to supporting local communities, underprivileged groups, and the education sector, Zain Jordan announced the renewal of its strategic partnership with LOYAC Foundation through the “Homes” program. The initiative aims to renovate and rehabilitate several schools and public facilities across various governorates in the Kingdom.

Under this partnership, Zain supported the renovation project of Um Al-Yanabee Mixed Elementary School in Ajloun Governorate this year, benefiting around 90 students. The project was implemented with the participation of a group of youth volunteers, offering hands-on volunteering and training experience that promotes teamwork, cultural exchange, and skills development.

The renovation work included painting the school’s eight classrooms, corridors, outdoor areas, and doors, as well as creating murals, repairing restrooms and drinking water areas, renewing electrical installations and adding new lighting units. Openings were added above classroom doors to allow natural sunlight in, and green spaces were planted on school grounds to promote a healthier environment. General maintenance was also carried out on school furniture, fences, and other facilities.

This initiative reflects Zain’s ongoing support for the education sector in Jordan and its commitment to creating an optimal learning environment that enhances students’ academic experience and performance. It also aligns with the company’s mission to encourage youth engagement, while developing their personal and professional skills—contributing to Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 4: Quality Education, and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals, which Zain integrates across all its sustainability programs and initiatives.

This partnership is a continuation of the fruitful collaboration between Zain and LOYAC, which began in 2018. Over the years, Zain has supported the rehabilitation of seven schools across multiple governorates, including: Othman Bin Affan School, Najda Boys Elementary School, Najda Mixed Elementary School in Jerash Governorate, Jil’ad Mixed Elementary School in Balqa Governorate, Afnaan Mixed Elementary School in Madaba Governorate, Al-Basiliya School in Al-Jeeza District, and Al-Qastal School

Additionally, Zain supported LOYAC’s “Your Future with Zain” internship program, launched last year, which provided 40 internship opportunities to university students and recent graduates in Jordan to help develop their practical and professional skills.