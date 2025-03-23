Jordan Tourism Board Wraps Up Successful Participation at MITT Travel Exhibition in Moscow

The Jordan Tourism Board has wrapped up its participation in the 2025 Russian International Travel and Tourism Exhibition (MITT), held in Moscow from March 18 to 20. This event provided a valuable platform for promoting the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan as a leading travel destination for Russian tourists.

The Jordanian pavilion at the exhibition was notably well-represented, featuring participation from tourism offices, hotels, and Royal Jordanian Airlines. This provided an excellent opportunity for professional meetings with major Russian travel companies, while showcasing the diverse tourism offerings of the Kingdom to visitors.

The Jordanian pavilion was further distinguished by the presence of His Excellency Khaled Al-Shawabkeh, the Jordanian Ambassador to Russia, who emphasized the importance of strengthening tourism relations between Jordan and Russia.

Commenting on the participation, Dr. Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, Director General of the Jordan Tourism Board, stated: “Our participation in the MITT exhibition is part of the Board’s ongoing strategy to solidify Jordan’s position as a leading tourist destination in global markets, with a particular focus on the Russian market, which is emerging as a promising source of visitors. We have observed strong interest from Russian travel companies, and we are actively working to strengthen collaboration with them to boost the number of Russian tourists to Jordan”.

Arabiyat added that “the Jordanian pavilion offered visitors a comprehensive experience of Jordan’s tourism offerings, highlighting renowned archaeological sites such as Petra, Dead Sea, Wadi Rum, and Jerash, in addition to religious and therapeutic tourism.”

The promotion also included the facilitation of travel for Russian tourists, such as streamlined visa procedures and the enhancement of direct flights between Jordan and Russia, in coordination with Royal Jordanian and other airlines.

The exhibition witnessed numerous meetings between the Jordanian delegation and major Russian travel companies, where discussions focused on ways to enhance the flow of Russian tourists to Jordan through the organization of tailored tours and joint promotional offers.

The possibility of launching intensive marketing campaigns on social media platforms and Russian media outlets was also discussed, with the aim of introducing the Russian audience to Jordan’s unique tourism offerings.

Arabiyat confirmed that the Board will continue its efforts to attract Russian tourists, noting that the Russian market has seen significant growth in recent years, reflecting the increasing interest of Russian tourists in Jordan’s unique tourism assets, including its breathtaking nature and historical and cultural sites.

Arabiyat pointed out that the initial results of the participation in the MITT exhibition are highly encouraging, with preliminary agreements reached with several Russian travel companies to organize tourism programs to Jordan in the coming period.

Arabiyat emphasized that the Board will follow up on these agreements through business visits and regular meetings to ensure the achievement of the desired goals from this participation. He concluded his remarks by stating: “We are optimistic about increasing the number of Russian tourists to Jordan this year, and we will work diligently to provide the best tourism services and enhance the visitor experience, contributing to the sustainable growth of the tourism sector in Jordan”.

It is worth noting that the MITT Moscow exhibition is one of the largest tourism events in Russia, bringing together thousands of exhibitors and participants from around the world. It serves as a key platform for establishing tourism partnerships and exploring the latest trends in the travel and tourism industry