Orange Jordan is the Official Telecom Partner for 7th Regional Annual Conference of Industrial Engineers and Systems Foundation

As the true responsible digital leader, Orange Jordan has concluded its sponsorship as the official telecom partner of the 7th Regional Annual Conference organized by the Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers – University of Jordan. The conference, themed “Generation Z in the Driver’s Seat: Leading the Next Industrial Revolution,” was held under the patronage of University of Jordan President, Prof. Nathir Obeidat.

The two-day conference, which took place on the 8th and 9th of February at the Four Seasons Hotel, with attendance of around 350 to 400 participants, including students, faculty members, entrepreneurs, and researchers. The conference agenda featured in-depth discussions on crucial topics including sustainability and green innovation, the green revolution and smart cities, Generation Z engineers leading the transformation toward smart infrastructure, as well as project management and financial literacy.

Serving as a vital platform that brings together creative minds and distinguished expertise, this year’s conference provided attendees with the opportunity to interact with leading experts in technology and industry. The event fostered an inspiring environment for open dialogue about the future of industrial technology and ways to empower the next generation of engineers and leaders to play a pioneering role in driving digital transformation.

Through this sponsorship, Orange Jordan reaffirms its ongoing commitment to supporting education, youth empowerment, adoption of latest technological developments, and promotion of digital innovation. The company believes in the importance of investing in future generations to ensure a brighter future in industrial and digital fields. Orange’s support for this event reflects its strategic vision of building an advanced digital society that provides youth with opportunities for creativity, innovation, and contribution to sustainable development.

Orange Jordan partners with academic and professional institutions with the aim of enhancing integration between education and industry sectors. This contributes to creating a new generation of leaders capable of facing future challenges and employing advanced technologies to promote economic and social growth in Jordan and the region.