مهرجان جرش للثقافة والفنون يعقد مؤتمرًا صحفيًا للإعلان عن فعالياته

منذ 3 ثواني
وطنا اليوم-عمان – 8/7/2023-يعقد مهرجان جرش للثقافة والفنون في الثانية عشرة من ظهر يوم الاثنين 10/7 /2023، في المركز الثقافي الملكي، مؤتمراً صحفياً، للإعلان عن فعاليات الدورة السابعة والثلاثين للمهرجان.
وسيتم خلال المؤتمر الإعلان عن التفاصيل المتعلقة بالمهرجان، والفعاليات الثقافية والفنية وحفل الافتتاح، إضافة إلى الأنشطة والفعاليات على المسارح في المدينة الأثرية وعمان.

Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts holds a press conference to announce its activities

Amman – 8/7 / 2023
The Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts will hold a press conference at 12:00 PM on Monday the 10th of July,2023 at the Royal Cultural Center to announce the activities of the festival’s thirty-seventh edition.
During the conference, details related to the festival will be announced such as: the cultural and artistic events and activities and the opening ceremony. In addition to activities and events on theaters in the ancient city and Amman.


