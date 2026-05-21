Orange Jordan Honors Employees Under the Innovation & Growth Opportunities’ Program

As part of its efforts to establish a culture of innovation and empower its workforce, Orange Jordan has honored a group of its distinguished employees under the Internal Innovation program, which is operated by the Innovation & Growth Opportunities (IGO) department, during the company’s Management Seminar 2026, in the presence of its CEO, Eng. Philippe Mansour, members of the Executive Management, IGO Steering Committee, and several directors and managers.

The program focused on entrepreneurial ideas that turned into tangible projects by progressing through comprehensive stages, starting with studying and validating ideas, then launching pilots, and ending with their implementation. This step comes in line with the company’s vision to foster innovation and accelerate beyond-core growth business opportunities.

During the ceremony, the company celebrated a group of skilled employees who made contributions and development proposals that created a positive impact. They were honored for their efforts and initiatives that helped support the company’s direction toward developing new solutions and establishing a culture of excellence within the work environment.

Orange Jordan affirmed that the Orange Group adopts an innovation approach built on an open and collaborative ecosystem aimed at transforming ideas into scalable digital solutions by connecting internal teams, entrepreneurs, startups, partners, and global expertise. Therefore, this accelerates digital transformation and creates sustainable value for its customers. This approach further reinforces Orange’s position as the true responsible digital leader contributing to shaping the future of digital transformation in the Kingdom, which is a commitment the company proudly upholds.

Notably, in less than two years since the launch of the IGO’s program, more than 100 internal innovation applications were submitted, and consultation and mentorship exceeded 80 hours, with a 10% success rate for ideas progressing through the “Recognizing Excellence” journey. This highlights the company’s dedication to improving the skills and potential of ambitious employees, transforming promising ideas into scalable business opportunities, and contributing to the company’s future growth through enabling an innovative ecosystem and recognition journey.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo