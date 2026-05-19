Orange Jordan Participates in “Femi Tech” Initiative to Empower Women in Tech

Orange Jordan participated in the fourth edition of the growing regional initiative “Femi Tech”, which was launched for the first time in Jordan. The conference was organized by Career 180 and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship’s “Jordan Source” Program to empower women in the digital field by offering new learning opportunities, career paths, and enhancing the skills needed to contribute to a thriving digital economy.

This participation reflects the company’s continued efforts to provide tools and platforms to support women’s capabilities, considering their vital role in accelerating digital transformation in the Kingdom.

During the event, Orange Jordan took part in a panel discussion focusing on women’s leadership in the digital landscape, shedding light on several topics that drive women and their ambitions. These discussions included addressing the challenges women face in the labor market, in addition to methods that build credibility in technical environments, the significance of mentorship, support and networking, the key skills that promote career growth, and approaches adopted by companies and ecosystems to strengthen their support for women in the technological field.

The company emphasized that joining this event signifies its unwavering commitment to women’s empowerment, which is reflected in its impactful initiatives, most notably the “Hello Women” to boost their presence in the ICT sector. In parallel with these initiatives, the company continues to increase the representation of women in its workforce, reaching 27% by 2025, with 25.3% occupying leadership positions. Moreover, these growing efforts were recognized by receiving the Gender Equality European & International Standard (GEEIS) certificate and are also shown in the launch of Women’s Digital Centers dedicated to developing their digital skills.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo