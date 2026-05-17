Orange Money Set to Launch Sending Western Union Transfers and Becomes First to Receive Them

Orange Money, the electronic wallet owned by Orange Jordan, has signed a strategic agreement with both Western Union and Musharbash Exchange. This cooperation comes within the framework of joint efforts between the three parties in preparing for the launch and development of money transfer sending and receiving services through Orange Money, reflecting the e-wallet’s unwavering commitment to promoting digital financial inclusion and expanding the scope of seamless financial services, as an extension of its financial and digital leadership.

The agreement was signed by the Chief Executive Officer of Musharbash Exchange, Ziad Musharbash, Regional Vice President for Middle East, Pakistan, and Afghanistan at Western Union, Nicolas Levi, and the Chairman of Orange Money, Eng. Philippe Mansour, and in presence of the General Manager at Musharbash Exchange, Naim Musharbash, and CAO Of Musharbash Exchange, Iyad Musharbash, and CEO of Orange Money, Eng. Hiba Al Shareef. Under this collaboration, Orange Money wallet users will unlock the benefits of sending and receiving money transfers worldwide through Western Union network.

Commenting on the partnership, CEO of Orange Jordan and Chairman of Orange Money, Eng. Philippe Mansour, said: “This strategic partnership with Western Union and Musharbash Exchange reinforces Orange Money’s position as the first e-wallet in Jordan to offer global money transfer services to and from the Kingdom, further strengthening its leadership in digital payment solutions. This milestone marks a pivotal step toward expanding financial inclusion and advancing more efficient and accessible cross-border financial services. We highly value the role of our partners in enabling this qualitative leap within Jordan’s digital financial services ecosystem.”

From his side, the CEO of Musharbash Exchange, Ziad Musharbash, stated that this agreement represents an impactful and strategic step that reflects the company’s ambitious direction towards strengthening its position at the forefront of money transfer service providers in the Kingdom. He emphasized that this cooperation with Orange Money and Western Union is consistent with the company’s commitment to supporting financial and digital inclusion efforts by providing advanced and secure financial services in line with international best practices, which contributes to enhancing the efficiency of the financial sector and providing innovative solutions that meet customers’ needs and keep pace with the rapid changes in the financial environment.

For his part, Regional Vice President for MEPA at Western Union, Nicolas Levi, said: “With Orange Money, we share the same mission of making financial services more accessible. I am delighted that today’s announcement will enable Orange Money customers to connect to their families and loved ones across the world seamlessly, through Western Union’s global financial network. This is yet another step to being there for customers when and where they need us and delivering the flexible, best-in-class digital financial services they deserve.”

To learn more, please visit our website: orange.jo/orange-money

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About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with around 1,600 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout the Kingdom, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions, including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions, serving more than 5 million customers in Jordan, guided by the company’s values of Caring, Responsible and Bold.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. The company operates in line with the Group’s strategy and prioritizes community service. In this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy centered on four pillars, including Digital Education, Digital Inclusion, Entrepreneurship, and Climate and Environment.

As a trusted partner, Orange gives everyone the keys to a responsible digital world, which reflects the company’s purpose. Its main driver is its vision to be the true responsible digital leader in Jordan, while continuing its mission of offering the best network and innovative digital solutions, with an unmatched customer experience by empowered Orange teams.

Digital solutions offered by Orange Jordan are comprehensive, serving, in addition to individual customers, businesses and companies through a range of enterprise and corporate sector solutions under its sub-brand, Orange Business.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange Group

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with 40.3 billion euros in revenues in 2024 and 124,100 employees worldwide by 30th September 2025, including 68,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 310 million customers worldwide as of 30th September 2025, including 270 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information, please visit: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.