Orange Jordan Offers Two-Week Unlimited Internet for Hajj at JD 15

Orange Jordan has launched a new exclusive offer in Saudi Arabia during the Hajj season to facilitate pilgrims’ communication with their families and loved ones. The roaming campaign, extending from 07th to 30th May 2026, includes several offers that provide unlimited internet, with 5G coverage via “Mobily” and “STC” networks to enhance communication quality and speed at competitive prices.

As part of its unwavering commitment to understanding customer needs and ensuring an unmatched experience, the company extended the validity of the weekly bundle with unlimited internet to two weeks, and increased voice minutes to 250, at the same price as JD 15. Furthermore, the campaign offers a daily unlimited internet bundle with 10-minute voice calls at only JD 3, and a weekly bundle with 3 GB of internet and 50-minute voice calls at JD 9.

Orange Jordan affirmed that the campaign is part of its ongoing efforts to offer a unique customer experience and the best coverage, especially in seasons such as Hajj. This season requires not only continuity of connection, but also the utilization of highly efficient technologies for complete reassurance while traveling, reflecting the company’s identity of supporting its customers at every step.

All customers, individuals or enterprises, can purchase the roaming bundles by dialing *777# or *966#, or through official points of sale, call center, Orange’s WhatsApp channel for customer service, and “Max it” application.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo