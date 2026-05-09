Orange Middle East and Africa Embodies the Group’s “Trust the Future” Strategy

وطنا اليوم _

Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA) concluded a high-level press conference in Casablanca, Morocco, in the presence of leading Orange Group executives and representatives of its subsidiaries, including Orange Jordan. During the event, the Group outlined its strategic priorities and future plans for the next five years under the “Trust the Future” strategy, which sets the direction for the next phase of growth and accelerating digital transformation in the region.

The conference was held with the participation of Chief Executive Officer of Orange Group, Christel Heydemann, and Executive Vice President and CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa, Eng. Yasser Shaker, and attended by media representatives and journalists, underscoring the region’s growing importance as a key pillar of Orange’s global strategy for digital innovation.

This strategic direction is underpinned by the pivotal role of OMEA as a key driver of the Group’s global growth, with operations spanning 17 countries and around 18,000 employees serving 179 million customers. The region also holds leading positions across most of its markets, including number one in 10 countries, with revenues reaching €8.4 billion in 2025 and growth of 12.2%, making it one of the main contributors to the Group’s revenue growth.

The Group also presented its strategic roadmap under the “Trust the Future” plan, structured around Customer Intimacy, Innovative Growth, and Excellence at Scale. This includes the areas of advanced artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity, while expanding revenue streams across both enterprises and customer sectors. In parallel, the Group continues to develop integrated models combining telecommunications services as well as financial and digital services, reinforcing long-term value creation. This is underpinned by a strong commitment to employees, society, and the environment, forming the bedrock of the Group’s strategy.