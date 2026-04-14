Orange Jordan Sponsors Jordan Strategy Forum’s Panel Discussion

Orange Jordan sponsored a panel discussion organized by the Jordan Strategy Forum, which hosted Brigadier General Hatem Al-Zoubi, Vice Chairman of the National Center for Security and Crisis Management, titled “The National Center for Security and Crisis Management: Prospects for Cooperation with the Private Sector to Enhance the Resilience and Robustness of the National Economy”.

The session highlighted the importance of national readiness as a strategic priority for effective risk management, aiming to institutionalize cooperation mechanisms with the private sector to support the national economy, bolster institutional resilience in times of crisis, advance business and investment continuity frameworks, mitigate the impact of crises, and strengthen companies’ ability to respond to global developments.

Orange Jordan affirmed that this sponsorship reflects its role as a trusted digital partner in the Kingdom and its commitment to empowering individuals, organizations, and communities in their everyday digital life. It also remains committed to strengthening national collaboration and providing advanced smart solutions to ensure business security. Moreover, Orange Jordan continues to support initiatives that create a positive impact on economic stability, delivering innovative digital solutions that play a vital role in enhancing institutional readiness and mitigating potential economic and social repercussions across the Kingdom.

Discussion explored areas of partnership between the center and the private sector, including optimizing communication channels, facilitating information exchange, developing joint plans, and fortifying operational security through advanced technical and procedural solutions, as well as adopting approaches that boost the overall preparedness and economic resilience.

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