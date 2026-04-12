بنك القاهرة عمان
  1. Home
  3. بنوك وشركات

Orange Digital Center for Entrepreneurship Launches “Dream to Demo” Bootcamp to Empower Youth Innovators

12 أبريل 2026
Orange Digital Center for Entrepreneurship Launches “Dream to Demo” Bootcamp to Empower Youth Innovators

Orange Jordan has opened registration for the “Dream to Demo Bootcamp” program, as part of its efforts to empower youth entrepreneurs in the Kingdom. The high-intensity training workshop, organized within the Orange Digital Center for Entrepreneurship, aims to transform ideas from early concepts to viable startups through a comprehensive platform that supports technology-driven solutions.

Over the course of eight weeks, the program is planned to provide participants with specialized labs, one that focuses on Artificial Intelligence and another on Augmented Reality (AR) and Augmented Virtuality (AV). Entrepreneurs will take part in extensive workshops, receiving mentorship from a select group of experts with access to advanced technical infrastructure and high-performance computing. This, therefore, will enable participants to deliver professional demos, enhancing their success and competitiveness in the job market.

Orange Jordan reaffirmed its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs in their early stages by providing networking opportunities and developing the skills necessary to build competitive startups that create a positive impact on society, further highlighting the company’s determination to leading the future of innovation and enabling the national digital economy.

Ambitious individuals interested in participating can submit their applications through the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScZ5aIQ_c0QDpuFbh2cKhHEJs2yc7BWRISDKk9abBPj7NmEYQ/viewform?usp=publish-editor

Through the AI Lab, participants will delve into Machine Learning frameworks, particularly TensorFlow and PyTorch, in addition to Natural Language Processing and Computer Vision to build intelligent automation and predictive analytics tools. Meanwhile, the AR/AV Lab explores spatial computing, 3D modeling, and real-time rendering using Unity and Unreal Engine to create immersive training simulations and multi-user virtual environments.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo


تابعنا على تطبيق نبض

تابعنا على تطبيق موجز
24 ساعة
01:52

كلمةُ عشقٍ في جامعةِ الزيتونةِ الأردنية

00:23

مدرسة كنز المعرفة بمادبا تفوز بالمركز الأول على مستوى مديرية التربية والتعليم في مسابقة “جذور الإبداع والموهبة”

22:41

سادن العدالة وحكيم القانون: الأستاذ الدكتور محمد المعاقبة ⚖️🌹

22:07

عزوف الشباب عن الزواج… أزمة جيل أم إنذار مجتمع؟

22:03

الأردن في عين العاصفة: صمتٌ حكيم وبوصلة لا تخطئ

21:35

الميثاق الوطني يشيد بالتريث في تعديل “الضمان” ويؤكد: العدالة وحماية حقوق المشتركين أولاً

20:40

الخرابشة: أتاوة للحكومة بين 3 و10% من إيرادات نحاس أبو خشيبة

20:28

وفاة أيقونة بوليوود المطربة الهندية آشا تاي

20:20

6 آلاف زائر لـ تلفريك عجلون في عطلة نهاية الأسبوع

20:09

سندويتشات لا تخلو من “النق”!

20:00

الضمان الاجتماعي : بحال عدم توفر الاستدامة لن نفي بالتزاماتنا

19:50

السعودية تنفذ حكم الإعدام بحق 7 مدانين بتهريب المخدرات بينهم أردنيان

وفيات
وفيات الأحد 12-4-2026وفيات الجمعة 10-4-2026ابو الحاج يعزي عشيرة الحويانعزاء وامتنان في مصاب أليموفيات الخميس 9-4-2026