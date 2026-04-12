Orange Digital Center for Entrepreneurship Launches “Dream to Demo” Bootcamp to Empower Youth Innovators

Orange Jordan has opened registration for the “Dream to Demo Bootcamp” program, as part of its efforts to empower youth entrepreneurs in the Kingdom. The high-intensity training workshop, organized within the Orange Digital Center for Entrepreneurship, aims to transform ideas from early concepts to viable startups through a comprehensive platform that supports technology-driven solutions.

Over the course of eight weeks, the program is planned to provide participants with specialized labs, one that focuses on Artificial Intelligence and another on Augmented Reality (AR) and Augmented Virtuality (AV). Entrepreneurs will take part in extensive workshops, receiving mentorship from a select group of experts with access to advanced technical infrastructure and high-performance computing. This, therefore, will enable participants to deliver professional demos, enhancing their success and competitiveness in the job market.

Orange Jordan reaffirmed its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs in their early stages by providing networking opportunities and developing the skills necessary to build competitive startups that create a positive impact on society, further highlighting the company’s determination to leading the future of innovation and enabling the national digital economy.

Ambitious individuals interested in participating can submit their applications through the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScZ5aIQ_c0QDpuFbh2cKhHEJs2yc7BWRISDKk9abBPj7NmEYQ/viewform?usp=publish-editor

Through the AI Lab, participants will delve into Machine Learning frameworks, particularly TensorFlow and PyTorch, in addition to Natural Language Processing and Computer Vision to build intelligent automation and predictive analytics tools. Meanwhile, the AR/AV Lab explores spatial computing, 3D modeling, and real-time rendering using Unity and Unreal Engine to create immersive training simulations and multi-user virtual environments.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo