For the 15th Consecutive Year Zain Continues its Support for Al Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans

2026: Driven by its firm belief that youth and education are the foundation of a prosperous future, and as part of its ongoing efforts to serve the community, Zain Jordan has renewed, or the fifteenth consecutive year, its Memorandum of Understanding with Al Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans, one of Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah’s initiatives.

Through this partnership, Zain will continue to provide university scholarships to orphaned youth benefiting from the Fund, empowering them to build a successful and more stable future. This comes as an extension of the Fund’s two-decade journey since its establishment in 2006, during which it has developed a sustainable model for empowering orphaned youth, enhancing their self-reliance, and enabling them to achieve economic and social independence with confidence.

Zain’s continued support for Al Aman Fund reinforces the company’s strategic approach to sustainable investment in people, while reflecting its commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 4: Quality Education, and Goal 17: Partnerships for the Goals. Through this initiative, Zain contributes to empowering orphaned youth and promoting equal access to educational opportunities by enabling access to quality education aligned with future market needs, ultimately improving their living conditions and ensuring a dignified life. This underscores the company’s commitment to creating lasting social and economic impact by equipping youth to actively integrate into society and build more stable, independent futures.

This year, Zain will provide scholarships to 15 young men and women, with 40% male and 60% female beneficiaries, bringing the total number of scholarships offered since 2011 to 170 scholarships. The scholarships cover a wide range of academic fields that are in demand in the labor market, including medicine, dentistry, engineering, science, technology, and mathematics. Notably, the employment rate among graduates has reached 65% to date, further highlighting the impact of these scholarships in empowering youth and enhancing their employability.

It is worth noting that Zain remains committed to supporting the education sector through a variety of initiatives and programs. Most recently, the company contributed JOD 3 million to establish Wi-Fi networks across 1,500 public schools. For the past 19 years, in partnership with the Vocational Training Corporation, Zain has also been offering free training programs in fields such as gaming console maintenance, mobile device repair, and fiber optics technology, facilitating youth entry into the labor market.

Additionally, Zain has been supporting Al Amal Training Foundation for the past nine years by providing internet services to enhance access to educational content, improve communication between teams and beneficiaries, and support innovation in digital learning methods. The total number of beneficiaries from this support has reached 4,222 individuals, including approximately 3,488 females and 732 males. Furthermore, in partnership with LOYAC, the company continues to rehabilitate and renovate schools in remote areas, with a total of 7 schools completed to date.