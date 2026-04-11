Orange Jordan Signs Agreement to support AlOun Jordan Association for Alzheimer’s Disease

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Orange Jordan signed a partnership agreement with the AlOun Jordan Association for Alzheimer’s Disease, aiming to provide advanced hosting solutions in the field of digital hosting systems.

This collaboration will involve transferring and storing the “EyeLocate” system database, enabling the expansion of the database to accommodate thousands of records. This step reflects the association’s commitment to reinforcing its technological infrastructure and updating its systems, which will improve the quality of services provided to Alzheimer’s patients and their families.

“EyeLocate” is considered the first of its kind in the world, functioning through a simple eye scan to identify and help reunite lost dementia patients with their families, in cooperation with the Public Security Directorate.

The agreement was signed by the Chief Executive Officer of Orange Jordan Eng. Philippe Mansour and the President of the Board of AlOun Jordan Association for Alzheimer’s Disease, Her Excellency Reem Abu Hassan. It entails providing the association with digital support and hosting services.

Eng. Philippe affirmed that this partnership reflects Orange Jordan’s commitment to supporting impactful and sustainable community initiatives. The company aims to empower everyone across the Kingdom by providing innovative digital solutions that support the organization’s efforts.

Her Excellency Reem Abu Hassan affirmed that this partnership will enhance the association’s work and expand the scope of its services. This will enable it to reach thousands of families affected by Alzheimer’s and provide them with the necessary support. She also expressed her appreciation for the active role played by the association’s partners, particularly NatHealth and IrisGuard, commending their contributions in backing the association’s efforts and developing their system and database storage.

Her Excellency also expressed her gratitude to Orange Jordan, represented by Eng. Philippe Mansour, for the continuous support for local initiatives, strong belief in the association’s mission, and unwavering commitment to social responsibility.

It is worth noting that the technology was among the three winners of Orange Social Venture Prize (OSVP) in 2025, following its official launch in 2024 under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Muna Al Hussein.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo