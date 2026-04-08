Jordan’s Orange Money Launches Exclusive Offers for International Transfers to Egypt with Orange Cash

As part of Orange Money’s exclusive offers, the electronic wallet is enabling its customers to send money transfers to Orange Cash in Egypt without any transfer commission. Additionally, under the offer’s terms, the recipient will gain financial rewards of up to EGP 700 along with a chance to win flight tickets (from Cairo to Amman) or (from Amman to Cairo) for customers who receive the most transfers throughout the initiative.

Extending until 30 June 2026, the offer contributes to empowering secure and smooth financial transactions through the e-wallet. Likewise, Orange Jordan is committed as the true responsible digital leader to facilitating access to financial services using its cutting-edge innovations and reliable payment solutions.

The company emphasized that the initiative represents a strategic step that reflects its leadership in financial inclusion, and its continuous efforts in enabling its customers across the Kingdom by delivering a highly efficient digital experience and meeting their needs on local and international levels.

Within the scope of its dedication to providing quality services and initiatives, Orange Money initiated 10% cashback offers when using its Visa cards, in conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr, and Mother’s Day, in addition to launching “Tahweesheh” service for complete flexibility in savings and money management.

To learn more, please visit our website: orange.jo/orange-money