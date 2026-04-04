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Orange Jordan Exclusive Sponsor for Circular Cities Week 2026 to Support Sustainable and Resilient Economy

4 أبريل 2026
Orange Jordan Exclusive Sponsor for Circular Cities Week 2026 to Support Sustainable and Resilient Economy

وطنا اليوم _

Orange Jordan announced its support for the Circular Cities Week 2026 as the exclusive telecom sponsor during the closing ceremony. The Royal Scientific Society hosted this edition of the annual event alongside the Circular Economy Club (CEC) – Jordan.

CEC Jordan is recognized for being the first national hub of the global Circular Economy Club network, uniting circular economy experts and institutions from over 140 countries. Its importance is also represented by serving as a national and regional platform that promotes circular economic policy dialogue, private sector engagement, and collaboration across sectors to empower sustainability and resilience in the Kingdom’s economy.

As the true responsible digital leader, Orange Jordan reiterated its continuous commitment to reshaping a green, inclusive, and sustainable national economy. Sponsoring the event reflects the company’s strategic efforts to enable the innovation system through its unique programs and initiatives that directly align with the national vision for sustainability and digital transformation.

The company adopts the circular economy in all aspects, while also placing the digital economy among its key priorities. Additionally, as part of its social and environmental responsibility, the company is dedicated to reducing its carbon footprint and decreasing paper use among other approaches to protecting the environment and achieving sustainable growth.


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