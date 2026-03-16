Orange Jordan Launches “Inspiring Change” Award 2026 with Capital Bank & int@j

For the fifth consecutive year, Orange Jordan launched the “Inspiring Change” Award, supported by Capital Bank and in collaboration with the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (int@j), under the umbrella of Women Economic Empowerment Unit-SHETECHS. Organized on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the initiative reaffirms the company’s continuous commitment to encourage women entrepreneurs in the ICT sector.

This year’s edition will include valuable prizes with JD 3000 for the first-place winner, JD 2000 for second place, and JD 1000 for third place. Additionally, and for the first time, a special prize worth JD 2000 will be awarded for the most innovative project in sustainable solutions.

Chief Corporate, Internal Communications, & Sustainability Officer at Orange Jordan, Eng. Rana Al Dababneh, confirmed that since its launch in 2022, the “Inspiring Change” Award has been an extension of the company’s dedication to empowering women by providing a positive platform that highlights their entrepreneurial projects and innovations in the digital field. This contributes to inspiring ambitious women and enhancing competitive opportunities for women-led projects in the Kingdom.

Commenting on the partnership, Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer at Capital Bank, Touleen Barto, affirmed that the bank is proud to support the “Inspiring Change” Award in its fifth edition, as a platform that underscores women’s success stories in the ICT sector, noting that this collaboration reflects the bank’s determination to enable women entrepreneurs in the Kingdom, especially in promising digital areas, playing a role in enhancing their projects’ competitiveness, supporting their achievements in digital transformation, and promoting economic growth.

For her part, Head of Women Economic Empowerment Unit SHETECHS, Zain Asfour, emphasized that the continuation of this partnership with Orange Jordan and Capital Bank translates the shared belief in the importance of women’s digital empowerment, driving women entrepreneurs, and allowing them to access resources, opportunities, and professional networks to build a more diverse and innovative digital system.

Asfour further clarified that the “Inspiring Change” Award represents a crucial national platform to showcase women’s successes and triumphs in the ICT sector, and to shed light on the pioneering frameworks that help create a sustainable economic and social impact, adding that the digital world is currently witnessing unprecedented accelerations driven by artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and emerging technologies, which makes empowering women in this sector a strategic priority to ensure inclusive growth and enhance the competitiveness of the national economy.

Inspiring and pioneering women who are interested in the competition have until 31 March to register through the link: https://forms.gle/YTmxvSGJ3wvXr1hE9.

The criteria for participating in the competition include that the applicant must be a founder, a 50% co-founder, or a CEO or managing director of an active startup. The applicants must also ensure that their team is made up of 25% of females at the startup, which must be registered in Jordan, as well as having a positive impact on society and the environment, covering sustainable development goals, and being a competitive, innovative digital company with the potential for growth and continuity.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo