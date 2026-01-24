بنك القاهرة عمان
A Jordanian player wins the Orange EA SPORTS FC™ 26 Grand Final in Casablanca, Morocco

28 ثانية ago
وطنا اليوم _

Jordanian player Abdelhakeem Darawsheh has been crowned the champion of the Orange EA SPORTS FC™ 26 after winning the grand final held in Casablanca, Morocco, securing a new achievement for Jordan and adding to the country’s record of digital talent in the field of eSports.

This victory came after intense competitions spanning two days, during which Abdelhakeem Darawsheh faced off against top players representing 16 countries across Orange’s presence in Africa and the Middle East. Darawsheh showcased exceptional skill and professional performance, securing the title and claiming first place at the international level.

Earlier, Orange Jordan had announced the launch of the first regional edition of the Orange EA SPORTS FC™ 26 Tournament for 2025, reflecting its commitment to creating a positive impact on society and supporting an innovative and safe youth environment that allows players to showcase their talents and compete professionally, fostering creativity and a spirit of challenge.

The local qualifiers were held in Irbid and Zarqa, while Amman hosted the final round at The ARC – Esports and Gaming Dome in King Hussein Business Park, where Abdelhakeem Darawsheh was selected to represent Orange Jordan in the international stage. The tournament saw a total of 650 participants, making it one of the largest youth events in the eSports sector in the region.

This achievement reflects Orange Jordan’s vision of establishing itself as a leading partner in empowering youth, by opening new horizons for digital talent and strengthening Jordan’s presence on the regional and global eSports map, in line with the rapid developments in the gaming industry.

Orange Jordan reaffirmed its commitment to deliver on promises by supporting youth, developing their digital and technical skills, and fostering creativity and innovation. The company believes that investing in Jordanian talent is the key to creating real success stories, enhancing young people’s competitiveness regionally and internationally, and shaping a bright future for eSports in the Kingdom.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo


