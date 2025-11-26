جامعة البترا تستضيف الإعلامي لطفي الزعبي في محاضرة حول صناعة المحتوى الرياضي في عصر الذكاء الاصطناعي

وطنا اليوم:استضافت جامعة البترا الإعلامي الرياضي لطفي الزعبي في محاضرة بعنوان: “كيف يتحول الإعلامي الرياضي إلى صانع محتوى في عصر الذكاء الاصطناعي والإعلام الرقمي”.

نظمت المحاضرة عمادة شؤون الطلبة بالتعاون مع كلية الآداب والعلوم وكلية الإعلام، بحضور عدد من طلبة الإعلام وطلبة الرياضة وأعضاء الهيئتين التدريسية والإدارية.

واستقبل رئيس الجامعة، الأستاذ الدكتور رامي عبد الرحيم، الإعلامي الزعبي في مكتبه، حيث رحّب بزيارته وقدم له درع الجامعة تكريمًا لمشاركته وتقديرًا لمسيرته المهنية في الإعلام الرياضي.

من جانبه، أكد عميد شؤون الطلبة، الأستاذ الدكتور إياد الملاح، في كلمته الافتتاحية، حرص الجامعة على إتاحة الفرصة لطلبتها للاطلاع على التجارب المهنية الملهمة. وأضاف أن استضافة الزعبي تأتي ضمن جهود الجامعة في دعم المهارات العملية وتعزيز المعرفة بالتطورات المتسارعة في بيئة العمل الإعلامي.

واستعرض الملاح أبرز محطات المسيرة المهنية للزعبي، الذي عمل في عدد من أبرز القنوات العربية، منها الجزيرة والعربية وMBC، قبل أن يؤسس شركته “الليث ميديا” في دبي، ويعمل حاليًا في قناة المشهد في دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة. وأكد الملاح أن مسيرة الزعبي تمثل نموذجًا للتميز الأردني في مجال الإعلام الرياضي.

وخلال المحاضرة، شدد الزعبي على أن الذكاء الاصطناعي يمثل أداة مساعدة للإعلامي، لكنه لا يمكن أن يكون بديلًا عن الخبرة والمعرفة والمهارات الإنسانية، لافتًا إلى أن المحتوى الناجح يبدأ من الشخص نفسه قبل الأدوات التي يستخدمها.

وأضاف أن صناعة المحتوى الرياضي تتطلب قراءة وبحثًا وتحققًا من المعلومات، إلى جانب مهارات متعددة تشمل الإلقاء والتحليل والتصوير والتحرير، مشددًا على أهمية الاجتهاد والمثابرة في بناء الشخصية الإعلامية.

وأشار الزعبي إلى أن سرعة الإعلام الرقمي تفرض تحديات تتعلق بدقة المعلومات، مما يستدعي من الإعلاميين الشباب التحقق من المصادر وعدم الاعتماد الكامل على التقنيات الحديثة دون وعي أو إدراك.

واختتم الزعبي محاضرته بتوجيه مجموعة من الرسائل للطلبة، داعيًا إياهم إلى الاستثمار في الوقت والمهارة والشغف، وبناء محتوى يعبر عن شخصياتهم وقيمهم، مؤكدًا أن المستقبل مفتوح أمام من يمتلك الإرادة والاجتهاد.

Petra University Hosts Media Professional Lotfi Al-Zoubi in a Lecture on Sports Content Creation in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

Petra University hosted sports media professional Lotfi Al-Zoubi in a lecture titled: “How a Sports Journalist Becomes a Content Creator in the Era of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Media.”

The lecture was organized by the Deanship of Student Affairs in collaboration with the Faculty of Arts and Sciences and the Faculty of Media, and was attended by media and sports students, as well as academic and administrative staff.

The University President, Prof. Dr. Rami Abdul Rahim, welcomed Al-Zoubi to his office, presenting him with the University Shield in recognition of his participation and appreciation of his professional achievements in sports media.

In his opening remarks, Dean of Student Affairs, Prof. Dr. Eyad Al-Mallah, emphasized the university’s commitment to providing students with opportunities to learn from inspiring professional experiences. He noted that hosting Al-Zoubi is part of the university’s efforts to support practical skills and enhance knowledge of the rapidly evolving media landscape.

Al-Mallah also highlighted key milestones in Al-Zoubi’s career, noting that he has worked with major Arab channels, including Al Jazeera, Al Arabiya, and MBC, before founding his own company, “Al-Laith Media”, in Dubai. He currently works at Al-Mashhad Channel in the United Arab Emirates. Al-Mallah emphasized that Al-Zoubi’s career exemplifies Jordanian excellence in sports media.

During the lecture, Al-Zoubi stressed that artificial intelligence is a supportive tool for journalists but cannot replace experience, knowledge, and human skills, pointing out that successful content begins with the individual before the tools they use.

He added that creating sports content requires reading, research, and fact-checking, alongside multiple skills including presentation, analysis, filming, and editing, highlighting the importance of dedication and perseverance in building a professional media persona.

Al-Zoubi also noted that the speed of digital media presents challenges regarding information accuracy, requiring young journalists to verify sources and not rely solely on modern technologies without awareness or understanding.

He concluded the lecture by sharing messages with students, encouraging them to invest in their time, skills, and passion, and to create content that reflects their personality and values, affirming that the future is open to those who possess determination and diligence.