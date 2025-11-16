جامعة عمان الأهلية تستعد لاستضافة قمة التايمز للتعليم العالي للجامعات العربية 2025 بالتعاون مع الجامعة الأردنية

وطنا اليوم:في إطار استعدادات جامعة عمان الاهلية لاستضافة قمة التايمز للتعليم العالي للجامعات العربية 2025 (THE Arab Universities Summit 2025) بالتعاون مع الجامعة الأردنية، عقدت اللجنة العليا للقمة في جامعة عمان الأهلية اجتماعاً برئاسة سعادة الدكتور ماهر الحوراني، رئيس هيئة المديرين، لمراجعة سير التحضيرات وضمان الجاهزية الكاملة لهذا الحدث الأكاديمي العربي البارز، والذي سيُعقد خلال الفترة من 25 إلى 27 نوفمبر الجاري 2025.

وحضر الاجتماع كل من الأستاذ الدكتور ساري حمدان رئيس الجامعة؛ والأستاذ الدكتور أحمد حمدان نائب الرئيس؛ والأستاذ الدكتور أحمد أبو عرابي عميد البحث العلمي؛ والدكتورة أروى الخطيب عميد كلية الصيدلة؛ والدكتور أحمد منصور مدير مركز الاستدامة والتصنيفات العالمية؛ والمهندس أحمد عمر الحوراني مدير التسويق؛ والمهندس أحمد ماهر الحوراني.

وخلال الاجتماع، تم استعراض أحدث التطورات في التحضيرات اللوجستية والفنية والتنظيمية، بالإضافة إلى الخطط الخاصة باستقبال الوفود المشاركة من الجامعات العربية والدولية الرائدة.

كما تم التأكيد على التزام المؤسستين المضيفتين بتوفير تجربة أكاديمية وتنظيمية استثنائية تعكس تميز وريادة التعليم العالي الأردني على مستوى المنطقة.

هذا ، وستُعقد قمة الجامعات العربية 2025، التي تنظمها مؤسسة Times Higher Education (THE)، في حرم جامعة عمان الأهلية تحت شعار: “جاهزون للمستقبل ومتحدون .. رؤية جديدة للتعليم العالي العربي.”

وستجمع القمة نخبة من رؤساء الجامعات وصناع السياسات والباحثين من مختلف الدول العربية لاستكشاف السبل التي يمكن من خلالها مواجهة التحديات الاقتصادية والاجتماعية والبيئية في المنطقة من خلال البحث التطبيقي، والابتكار، والتقنيات الحديثة، وتعزيز العدالة وتكافؤ الفرص للمتعلمين.

الى جانب أن تسليط الضوء على استضافة هذه القمة المرموقة يعكس الدور البارز لكل من جامعة عمان الأهلية والجامعة الأردنية في تشكيل مستقبل التعليم العالي في العالم العربي، كما يؤكد التزامهما المستمر بتعزيز التميز الأكاديمي، والتعاون البحثي، والابتكار على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.

Al-Ahliyya Amman University Prepares to Host the Times Higher Education Arab Universities Summit 2025 in Collaboration with the University of Jordan

As part of Al-Ahliyya Amman University preparations to host the Times Higher Education Arab Universities Summit 2025 (THE Arab Universities Summit 2025) in collaboration with the University of Jordan, the Supreme Committee of the summit at Al-Ahliyya Amman University (AAU) held a meeting chaired by H.E. Dr. Maher Al-Hourani, Chairman of the Board of Directors, to review progress and ensure full readiness for this major Arab academic event, which will take place from 25 to 27 November 2025.

The meeting was attended by Prof. Dr. Sari Hamdan, President of AAU; Prof. Dr. Ahmed Hamdan, Vice President; Prof. Dr. Ahmed Abu Orabi, Dean of Scientific Research; Dr. Arwa Al-Khatib, Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy; Dr. Ahmed Mansour, Director of the Center for Sustainability and Global Rankings; Eng. Ahmed Omar Al-Hourani, Marketing Director; and Eng. Ahmed Maher Al-Hourani.

During the meeting, participants reviewed the latest developments in logistical, technical, and organizational preparations, as well as plans to welcome delegations from leading Arab and international universities. The discussions emphasized the commitment of both host institutions to providing an exceptional academic and organizational experience that reflects the excellence and leadership of Jordanian higher education across the region.

The 2025 Arab Universities Summit, organized by Times Higher Education (THE), will be held on the campus of Al-Ahliyya Amman University under the theme: “Future-ready and united: A new vision for Arab higher education.”

The summit will bring together an elite group of university presidents, policymakers, and researchers from across the Arab world to explore how economic, social, and environmental challenges facing the region can be addressed through applied research, innovation, emerging technologies, and greater equity and access for learners.

Hosting this prestigious summit highlights the prominent role of both Al-Ahliyya Amman University and the University of Jordan in shaping the future of higher education in the Arab world. It also reaffirms their commitment to fostering academic excellence, research collaboration, and innovation at both the regional and global levels.