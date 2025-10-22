Orange Jordan Concludes the Orange Summer Challenge 2025 with Innovative Youth Projects

Orange Jordan concluded the fourth edition of the Orange Summer Challenge 2025 under the theme Startup4Good, held at the Orange Digital Village in partnership with META, AWS: Amazon Web Services, The Hashgraph Association, and Dar Blockchain. The event brought together students and young entrepreneurs who presented innovative solutions across various fields, including Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, occupational safety, smart cities, and accessibility for visually impaired individuals.

Over the past three months, participants engaged in an immersive, hands-on journey combining practical training, expert mentorship, and collaborative teamwork at the Orange Digital Center. Leveraging the center’s resources, including the Innovation Hub, Digital Fabrication Lab, Coding School, and BIG by Orange, the challenge empowered youth to sharpen their skills and turn their ideas into impactful projects that respond to real community needs.

Before announcing the winning projects, participating teams presented their ideas to the jury’s panel, which evaluated them based on clear criteria including innovation, technical feasibility, social impact, and market applicability. These presentations showcased the participants’ creativity and entrepreneurial spirit, reflecting Orange’s commitment to empowering local talent and supporting solutions that generate a positive impact on society by advancing digital innovation, enhancing quality of life, and driving transformation across key sectors.

The first-place winner was the Safeguard project, offering smart public safety devices for workplaces with live monitoring and comprehensive team reporting, thereby enhancing occupational safety. The second place went to the Massar project, a smart robot for quickly and accurately marking street lines and parking spaces, achieving higher efficiency and lower cost compared to traditional methods. The NOOR project claimed third place, providing a device that enables visually impaired individuals to read, summarize, and take notes independently, enhancing their educational and professional opportunities.

During the closing ceremony, Orange Jordan reaffirmed its strong commitment to supporting and empowering youth, in line with its approach of delivering on promises responsibly and ethically. The company emphasized its role as a leading and responsible digital provider in the Kingdom, fostering long-term innovation and linking entrepreneurial initiatives to corporate social responsibility.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.