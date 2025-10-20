Zain Jordan Provides Jo Petrol with Colocation Services through Its Regional Data and Disaster Recovery Center “The Bunker”

through its Regional Data and Disaster Recovery Center “The Bunker,” has renewed its strategic agreement with Jo Petrol, under which Zain will continue providing Colocation Services to the company.

The agreement was signed by Zain Jordan’s Chief Executive Officer, Fahad Al Jasem, and Jo Petrol’s General Manager, Eng. Khaled Al Zoubi, at The Bunker in King Hussein Business Park, in the presence of several executive directors from both companies.

This renewal comes as part of Zain Jordan’s ongoing efforts to accelerate the digital transformation journey of national institutions and businesses across various sectors. Through its advanced digital infrastructure and integrated technology solutions, Zain aims to enhance operational efficiency and ensure business continuity under all circumstances. Digital transformation remains a key pillar in strengthening competitiveness and driving sustainable growth, in line with Jordan’s vision of advancing toward a digital and knowledge-based economy.

Under this agreement, Zain Jordan will continue providing Jo Petrol with dedicated spaces within shared rooms at The Bunker to host the company’s servers and IT equipment (Colocation). These services are designed to ensure secure data storage, preservation, and seamless business operations, even in emergency situations.

Through this collaboration, Jo Petrol will benefit from Zain’s state-of-the-art infrastructure based on cloud computing, supported by highly reliable and stable data and internet connectivity. This guarantees smooth operations, system stability, and uninterrupted service delivery. In addition, The Bunker provides around-the-clock monitoring and technical support, routine maintenance, and rapid incident response to ensure maximum performance and operational efficiency.

It is worth mentioning that Zain’s Regional Data and Disaster Recovery Center, The Bunker, recently received the Middle East Technology Excellence Award 2025, presented by Asian Business Review magazine. The center also earned the prestigious Tier III Gold Certification for Operational Sustainability (TCOS) from the Uptime Institute—a leading U.S.-based organization specializing in assessing data center performance, resiliency, and sustainability.

As the first facility of its kind in the region, The Bunker offers comprehensive data storage, disaster recovery, and cloud services to government entities and organizations across various industries, including finance, healthcare, education, and insurance. Backed by advanced infrastructure and fiber optic technology, the center ensures 99.982% uptime for business continuity. It features shared and private colocation rooms, in addition to emergency offices that enable companies to manage their operations and maintain continuity in times of crisis.