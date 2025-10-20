Faisal Al Jalahma Interim Chief Executive Officer

Faisal Al Jalahma currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Umniah, in addition to his role as Chief Human Resources Officer at Beyon. In this capacity, Faisal is responsible for shaping the HR strategy across the Beyon group of companies, leveraging group-wide synergies to develop plans that align with the organization’s changing needs and growth ambitions. He also oversees Beyon’s real estate investments and portfolio.

With 19 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, Faisal specializes in leading business transformations designed to elevate operations to global standards. He has played a key role in several major initiatives, including Beyon’s transformation from a traditional telecom company into a diversified digital group, the launch of Beyon’s digital subsidiaries, and the earlier restructuring of Batelco, which led to the creation of Bnet as a separate entity.

Before joining Beyon, Faisal served as Director of Finance, Information Technology, and Human Resources at Bahrain Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), where he led multiple initiatives to digitize and automate internal systems. He was also a member of the Steering Committee for Bahrain’s Fourth National Telecommunications Plan (NTP4), contributing significantly to its development.

Faisal holds an MBA from the University of Strathclyde in the UK and has completed several executive education programs at Harvard Business School, Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, and London Business School.