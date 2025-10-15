Orange Jordan organizes the local edition of the global Hedera Hackathon for Web 3.0 development

Orange Jordan organizes local station for the largest Web 3.0 Hedera Hackathon in partnership with Orange Africa and the Middle East, the Swiss non-profit Hashgraph Association, the Exponential Science Foundation, and Dar Blockchain. The hackathon is held through the Orange Digital Center to empower innovators and equip them with advanced skills in blockchain and Web3 technologies, in line with the growing global demand for these skills.

Hedera Hackathon 2025 serves as a global platform for developing decentralized applications across multiple fields, from digital finance to healthcare, agriculture, artificial intelligence, and interactive gaming, with total cash prizes of up to one million dollars awarded to the best projects as well as $1M in follow-on investment committed by leading MENA VC UGFS.

Through this local program, Orange Jordan attracted young female and male developers, students, and innovative entrepreneurs to develop digital solutions based on the Hedera network. Participants joined a free training program to obtain a certified credential, after which they implemented their ideas using this advanced technology. They will also benefit from a workshop featuring technical and entrepreneurial guidance sessions led by local and international experts, aimed at enhancing their skills and opening new avenues for innovation.

The participants’ innovations cover areas such as Onchain Finance & Real-World Assets, as well as the use of DLT technology in sectors including healthcare, agriculture, and supply chains. They also developed applications in artificial intelligence and decentralized physical infrastructures (AI & DePIN), in addition to interactive experiences involving gaming, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and virtual worlds.

Orange Jordan emphasized that this program, implemented through the Orange Digital Center, aligns with its commitment to supporting innovation and technological entrepreneurship among youth. The company reaffirmed its dedication to empowering innovators, developing their skills, adhering to responsible and ethical standards, and turning promises into tangible achievements that have a positive impact on society.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.