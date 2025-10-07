Orange Jordan Continues to Support Digital Education by Sponsoring the Sumo Robotics Competition for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Orange Jordan, continues to support innovation and empower youth in technology through its sponsorship of the 4th SUMO Robot Contest, organized by Al Hussein Technical University, one of the Crown Prince Foundation’s initiatives. The competition has grown into one of the Kingdom’s most prominent robotics events, attracting nearly 800 students across more than 230 teams representing universities, schools, and academic centers. Participants unleashed their digital creativity and showcased their skills in designing and programming unique robots. The competition took place from September 25 to 27 at the Al Hussein Business Park Theater.

This sponsorship reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to advancing digital education as a key pillar of its corporate social responsibility strategy. By supporting the Sumo Robotics competitions, it helps equip youth with future-ready skills in innovation, strategic thinking, and autonomous robot design and programming, empowering them to excel in both national and international arenas.

The contest is inspired by the principles of Japan’s famous sumo wrestling but applied to robotics. Each team designs and programs a unique robot from scratch, following precise standards that cover mechanical design and strategic thinking. The robots and their approaches are then presented to the jury members that brings together academic experts as well as representatives from the business and industrial sectors, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of the teams’ skills.

Orange Jordan praised the participating students for exemplifying digital empowerment, highlighting that the training they received at the Digital Fabrication Lab of the Orange Digital Center reflects the company’s commitment to delivering innovative educational programs. These programs are aligned with global trends while tailored to the national context, providing youth with opportunities to transform their ideas into tangible digital achievements.

Through sponsoring such initiatives, the company aims to reinforce Jordan’s position as a genuine hub for technological innovation and to inspire the next generation of creators to develop digital solutions that address future challenges.

