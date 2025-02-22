بنك القاهرة عمان
!Israeli Prisoner Shocks His People by Kissing the Heads of Al-Qassam Fighters During His Release

منذ دقيقة واحدة
_Watana news

In a surprising moment, one of the Israeli soldiers held captive by Al-Qassam Brigades kissed the heads of resistance fighters while being handed over to the International Red Cross in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

This took place during the handover of three Israeli soldiers held by the resistance, as part of the ongoing arrangements for a potential prisoner swap deal between Palestinian resistance and the Israeli occupation.

The scene quickly went viral on social media, with many seeing it as a testament to the humane treatment provided by Al-Qassam Brigades to prisoners, in stark contrast to the abuse and   humiliation faced by Palestinian prisoners in Israeli

jails


