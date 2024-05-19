Orange Jordan Launches Latest Cutting-Edge Innovative Fiber Solutions

Orange Jordan recently held a press conference at Orange Training Center to kick off the latest cutting-edge Fiber technologies; Wi-Fi 6 and Fiber To the Room – FTTR. Both novel technologies have contributed unprecedently to revolutionizing Internet services. Following this launch, customers will be connected to the future that is led by the highest speed and the optimum quality of the Internet.

This step is in complete alignment with Orange’s vision since the emergence of its operations in the Jordanian market, to introduce the latest and most updated digital services to be always an effective part of their digital journey fulfilling their local needs and keeping pace with the digital revolution.

This significant milestone is an embodiment of the new signature “Orange is here” that the company has launched recently to serve as a route map for its tireless efforts and endeavors that bring it closer to its customers’ needs being individuals and businesses alike.

During the press conference, Orange Jordan’s CEO Philippe Mansour expressed his pride in Orange’s ability to innovate, always taking the lead and in introducing state-of-the-art products and services to its customers. Orange was the first to introduce very high speeds up to 10.000 Mbps in Jordan and the region in 2023, in addition to the latest Wi-Fi 5 technology in 2019.

Mansour added that the main asset for Orange Jordan is its teams of experts and partners that were able to reach the symbolic threshold of 1 million households covered with Orange Fiber in all main cities & most governorates.

Chief Consumer Market Officer of Orange Jordan, Naila Al Dawoud seconded Mansour’s insights stressing that the launch of the new signature “Orange is here” is harmonized with the role of the company that transcends being a service provider to be a real partner of choice to its customers. This can be achieved thanks to Orange’s approach that forecasts international trends and translates them into strategies that place customers at the heart of its vision.

Al Dawoud highlighted the exceptional digital journey the customers are about to embark upon thanks to the all-new Wi-Fi 6 which will bring unprecedented high speeds, the highest number of connected devices at the same time, the coverage that includes all parts of the house, and less response time which means more technology-bases success stories.

The FTTR service, through a transparent fiber optic network connecting every room in the house, will contribute to enabling all family members to have a strong and stable connection to the Internet. This means in turn a better and more comprehensive experience that includes online gaming, downloading series and movies, watching matches, using AR and VR devices, downloading and uploading files at a very high speed, and working from home with great efficiency, in addition to other use cases.

This launch will be followed by more promotions and campaigns to encourage customers to subscribe to the new services, so Orange will always be with them in this all-new chapter of Internet connection.

It is worth mentioning that Orange Jordan was the first telecom operator to launch the 5G services in Amman, and it was awarded by Speed Checker as the fastest Internet in 2022 and 2023 consecutively.

For more information, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.