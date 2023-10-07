Palestinian fighters capture Israeli major general Nimrod Aloni
منذ ساعة واحدة
watananews: Palestinian fighters have captured many Israeli military bases since the start of the Hamas “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood” on Saturday.
Hamas fighters have announced also capturing of Israeli Major General Nimrod Aloni along with other Israeli military forces amid a large-scale operation which believed to be the biggest in a decade.
Israeli military radio said that Palestinian fighters have “infiltrated” Israel from Gaza and seized military bases as photos and videos went viral online showing Hamas fighters on vehicles inside Israel and others paragliding into Israeli territory.