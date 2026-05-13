Umniah by Beyon and Jordan National Team Star Odeh Al-Fakhouri Announce Partnership Supporting Jordanian Youth and Ambition

Umniah and Jordan national football team star Odeh Al-Fakhouri have announced a new partnership that brings together a shared belief in the power of youth, ambition, and Jordanian talent.

Under the partnership, Al-Fakhouri will serve as a brand ambassador for Umniah, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to investing in young Jordanian talent and supporting a generation shaping the future with confidence, determination, and ambition.

The partnership was officially unveiled during a special event held at the Royal Automobile Club, attended by Umniah’s executive management, members of the media, content creators, public figures, as well as Al-Fakhouri’s family and close friends.

For Odeh Al-Fakhouri, the partnership represents a natural alignment with a brand that shares his outlook on growth, ambition, and continuous development, in addition to its strong connection with young Jordanians and long-standing support for local talent and sports.

For Umniah by Beyon, Odeh Al-Fakhouri represents a generation of young Jordanians redefining ambition through talent, discipline, and determination. His journey, personality, and connection with young audiences made the partnership a natural fit for the brand’s future-focused direction.

The partnership also builds on Umniah’s long-standing support for Jordanian sports, including its sponsorship over the years of both Al-Faisaly and Al-Wehdat clubs, reflecting the company’s broader commitment to investing in local talent and enabling future generations.

Commenting on the partnership, Dina Aldaoud, Director of Brand and Corporate Communications at Umniah said: “At Umniah by Beyon, we believe potential grows when young people are supported from the very beginning. Odeh represents a Jordanian success story we are proud of, and a generation driven by ambition, discipline, and the confidence to keep moving forward.”

Al-Fakhouri also expressed his pride in partnering with Umniah, noting that the company’s modern outlook, focus on innovation, and genuine commitment to supporting Jordanian youth made the partnership a natural fit for this stage of his journey.