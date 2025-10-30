Orange Jordan Empowers Innovation through Sponsorship of the 2025 Mafraq AI Hackathon

Orange Jordan continues its commitment to fostering innovation and empowering youth across the country by sponsoring the 2025 Mafraq Artificial Intelligence Hackathon as the official telecommunications sponsor. The event, organized by the Jordan Engineers Association – Mafraq Branch, Afaaq Technology Team, and Mafraq Governorate Council, was held under the patronage of Mafraq Governor Firas Abu Al-Ghanem. It aimed to harness artificial intelligence technologies in education, health, environment, and entrepreneurship, bringing together a group of innovators and enthusiasts passionate about AI applications in developmental fields.

This support reflects the company’s approach to deliver on promises by backing youth initiatives that open new horizons for Jordanian talent, enabling them to use technology to create practical and sustainable solutions for societal challenges. It underscores Orange Jordan’s responsible and ethical role in advancing digital development and generating a positive impact on society.

Orange Jordan’s participation in the event also included a training workshop for participants on the fundamentals of programming and entrepreneurship, alongside an awareness session introducing the training programs offered by the Coding Academy of the Orange Digital Center and explaining how to register. This aligns with the company’s ongoing efforts to empower youth and build their digital skills, preparing them to enter the workforce with confidence and competence.

In this context, Orange Jordan emphasized that its support for the event reflects its vision of fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship across the governorates, and its commitment to contributing to a comprehensive digital future that creates opportunities for all, in line with its strategy as a true responsible digital leader in the Kingdom.

The 2025 Mafraq Artificial Intelligence Hackathon represents a significant milestone in supporting youth-driven innovation in the Kingdom. It brings together the creative energies of university students and the expertise of public and private sector partners to develop digital solutions that contribute to the advancement of education, health, environment, and service sectors.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo..