Orange Jordan launches a new edition in partnership with “Ablers” to empower youth with disabilities

Orange Jordan has announced the opening of registration for a new edition of the “Qaderoon” program, in partnership with “Ablers” aiming to empower youth with disabilities and enhance their inclusion in the labor market through a comprehensive training program that develops their professional skills and supports their readiness for employment opportunities.

The program will offer participants an integrated set of opportunities, including specialized training to develop job skills, career guidance sessions, and individual support to enhance their capabilities. In addition, participants whose qualifications match available vacancies will have the opportunity to be considered for employment at Orange Jordan.

Applications are now open for youth with disabilities who wish to register and meet the eligibility criteria, aged between 18 and 35, holding a university degree, and committed to actively participating in all program activities.

This collaboration reaffirms Orange Jordan’s firm commitment to empowering persons with disabilities both digitally and economically under its umbrella theme, “Differently Abled, Definitely Enabled,” in line with its comprehensive Corporate Social Responsibility strategy that focuses on inclusion and providing equal opportunities for all.

