بنك القاهرة عمان
  1. Home
  3. بنوك وشركات

Orange Jordan launches a new edition in partnership with “Ablers” to empower youth with disabilities

29 ثانية ago
Orange Jordan launches a new edition in partnership with “Ablers” to empower youth with disabilities

Orange Jordan has announced the opening of registration for a new edition of the “Qaderoon” program, in partnership with “Ablers” aiming to empower youth with disabilities and enhance their inclusion in the labor market through a comprehensive training program that develops their professional skills and supports their readiness for employment opportunities.

The program will offer participants an integrated set of opportunities, including specialized training to develop job skills, career guidance sessions, and individual support to enhance their capabilities. In addition, participants whose qualifications match available vacancies will have the opportunity to be considered for employment at Orange Jordan.

Applications are now open for youth with disabilities who wish to register and meet the eligibility criteria, aged between 18 and 35, holding a university degree, and committed to actively participating in all program activities.

This collaboration reaffirms Orange Jordan’s firm commitment to empowering persons with disabilities both digitally and economically under its umbrella theme, “Differently Abled, Definitely Enabled,” in line with its comprehensive Corporate Social Responsibility strategy that focuses on inclusion and providing equal opportunities for all.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.w.orange.jo.


تابعنا على تطبيق نبض

تابعنا على تطبيق موجز
24 ساعة
19:14

قطر: حماس مستعدة للتخلي عن الحكم في غزة ونضغط لنزع سلاحها

19:07

البلقاء التطبيقية: بدء التسجيل لامتحانات الشامل الأحد المقبل

19:06

الحدادين : عام من العمل الميداني.. حكومة جعفر حسان تختتم المرحلة الأولى من جلساتها في المحافظات بثقة وإنجاز

19:04

الأمانة: إيقاف الخدمات الإلكترونية لغايات تطبيق قرار مجلس الوزراء حول الإعفاءات

19:03

الحدادين : لقاءات ولي العهد في الرياض ترسّخ مكانة الأردن كمحور استثماري وتكنولوجي واعد

18:55

مندوباً عن الملك وولي العهد العيسوي يعزي عشيرتي المساعيد والمسيب

17:05

يوم توعوي في جامعة مؤتة ضمن حملة “شتاء آمن”

16:44

الحكومة تقرر إعفاء كامل غرامات ضريبة الأبنية والأراضي

16:38

أمانة عمان : أكثر من 5 آلاف كاميرا العام المقبل لرصد المخالفات

16:33

رئاسة الوزراء تنشر فيديو توضيحيا لمشروع تلفريك جبل القلعة

16:26

أمازون تعلن عن أكبر عملية تسريح في تاريخها

16:11

انطلاق رالي جوردان رايدرز غداً لدعم السياحة في المثلث الذهبي برعاية زين

وفيات
وفيات الأربعاء 29-10-2025وفيات الاثنين 27-10-2025وفيات الأحد 26-10-2025وفيات الجمعة 24-10-2025وفيات الخميس 23-10-2025