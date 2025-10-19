SSIF’s assets grew by JD 1.7 billion to reach nearly JD 18 billion at the end of Q3 2025

Record total income of JD 1.6 billion emphasizes Fund’s strong performance

The Social Security Investment Fund (SSIF) reported a record performance for the first nine months of 2025, with total assets nearing JD 18 billion by the end of September — an increase of JD 1.7 billion, or 10.6 percent, since the beginning of the year.

This growth was driven by an increase in total income, which advanced to JD 1.6 billion compared with JD 664.5 million for the same period last year — a 133.5 percent increase — along with the JD 164 million surplus transferred from the Social Security Corporation.

Total income was primarily derived from JD 809.6 million in realized income from the Fund’s investment portfolios and JD 741.7 million in revaluation gains from its strategic equity holdings.

Net income generated from the Fund’s diversified portfolios grew by 16 percent year-on-year, supported by income of JD 454.6 million from bonds, JD 222.4 million from equities, and JD 104.9 million from money-market instruments, in addition to returns from loan and real-estate investments.

The Fund’s assets were mainly allocated to bonds 57.8 percent, equities 18.2 percent, money-market instruments 12.6 percent, real estate 5 percent, loans 3.2 percent, and tourism investments 1.8 percent.

Chairman of the Investment Board, Omar Malhas affirmed that the results achieved during the year reflect the Fund’s solid and disciplined investment approach, which is based on long-term planning, diversification of investment instruments, and investment in viable projects that add value to the national economy.

He added that the Fund continues to strengthen its position as a pivotal national partner in implementing major strategic projects that form a key pillar of sustainable growth in the Kingdom—most notably through its participation in the National Water Carrier Project. He further noted the Fund’s commitment to pursuing investments that enhance portfolio diversification and align with the objectives of the Economic Modernization Vision.

Malhas emphasized that these strategic ventures demonstrate the Fund’s investment-driven national mission to generate sustainable returns that reinforce its financial strength. He added that this approach also reflects the Fund’s enduring institutional role in supporting the Kingdom’s economic framework and promoting a stable, efficient, and forward-looking investment environment.

SSIF CEO, Dr Izzedine Kanakrieh, stated that the Fund continued during the third quarter to translate its investment plans into tangible results through active portfolio management and prudent decision making, reflecting mature and disciplined policies.

He noted that the Fund has strengthened its holdings in several strategic listed companies on the Amman Stock Exchange, guided by a measured approach based on thorough evaluation and well-studied opportunities that enhance value and reinforce the Fund’s long-term position. This approach, he said, reflects confidence in Jordan’s capital-market outlook and underscores the Fund’s commitment to institutional investment practices that balance return and sustainability.

Kanakrieh also highlighted the Fund’s expanding activity in the real-estate sector, including the acquisition of strategically located lands and the signing of long-term lease agreements with local investors under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model. These initiatives, he explained, stimulate economic activity, create jobs across governorates, and enhance both the value and sustainability of the Fund’s asset base.

He added that these efforts reaffirm the Fund’s role as a national institutional investor dedicated to safeguarding the savings of Jordanians while achieving sustainable returns

The Social Security Investment Fund will continue to implement its long-term investment strategy, guided by an institutional approach that combines efficiency and sustainability, and enhances its enduring contribution to Jordan’s economic and social progress and development.