Orange Jordan supports the launch of a national musical piece performed by the Voice of Jordan

Orange Jordan has supported the launch of a prestigious national musical project, “Welcome to Jordan,” performed by the renowned Jordanian artist Omar Al-Abdallat, in collaboration with the Jordan Tourism Board. The song was written and composed by Omar Al-Abdallat himself, with creative musical arrangement by Tony Saba, and filmed as a music video directed by Egyptian filmmaker Heba Ghandour.

The project combines a contemporary youthful vibe with the beauty of Jordanian landmarks and the Kingdom’s renowned hospitality. It aims to promote Jordan and its tourist attractions regionally and internationally, highlighting the country’s vibrant image to visitors from around the world through an innovative approach that blends tradition with modernity.

The project captures the visitor experience from the moment they arrive in the Kingdom, showing one visitor heading to the Orange shop at Queen Alia International Airport to purchase a SIM card and enjoy the company’s advanced digital services. From there, their journey in Jordan unfolds amidst innovative technological experiences and a warm, authentic Jordanian welcome.

Orange Jordan’s support for this musical project reflects its role as a strategic partner in promoting the Kingdom’s tourist and heritage sites, showcasing them in a manner befitting their stature both locally and internationally. It also contributes to providing an exceptional experience for visitors from the moment they arrive, reflecting the company’s commitment to supporting national initiatives and leveraging technology to serve the community.

Don’t miss listening to the new song “Welcome to Jordan” and enjoy a musical journey straight to the heart of Jordan:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O8WNlYAA4Lc&list=RDO8WNlYAA4Lc&start_radio=1

