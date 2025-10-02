St. George Resort Stands in Solidarity with Women During Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

St. George proudly joins the global community in recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness Month, reaffirming its commitment to women’s health, empowerment, and wellbeing.

“Our message this October is one of care, awareness, and empowerment. At St. George, we continuously support women by encouraging early detection, promoting health awareness, and standing alongside every lady in her journey,” said Mohammed Dada, General Manager of St. George Resort.

He added: “This campaign reflects not only our support for women but also our dedication to creating a culture of empowerment, wellness, and responsibility. St. George is committed to delivering the highest international standards through ISO certifications and our distinguished five-star services. We believe that excellence in hospitality goes hand in hand with caring for the community we serve.”

As part of its diverse offerings, St. George Resort features Bloom Garden Restaurant & Café, a vibrant culinary destination; Y Lounge, a stylish setting for entertainment and social gatherings; a dedicated Kids Zone for families; and a state-of-the-art Events Floor designed to host weddings, conferences, and social celebrations with precision and elegance.

Throughout the month of October, St. George Resort and Bloom Garden Restaurant & Café will feature special initiatives and offers for women, designed to raise awareness and encourage self-care. These efforts highlight the resort’s continued role as both a hospitality leader and a socially responsible institution.

For more information or reservations:

St. George Resort, Fuheis

Call Center: 0798101101

Email: info@san-george.com