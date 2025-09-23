Orange Jordan Celebrates Employees’ Tawjihi Graduates’ Academic Success

As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting its community and employees’ families, Orange Jordan celebrated the academic success of employees’ children by honoring 25 outstanding Tawjihi students in a special ceremony held at the company’s headquarters at Abdali Boulevard.

The celebration brought together the CEO of Orange Jordan, Eng. Philippe Mansour, members of the executive committee, employees, and proud families of the students. The celebration was filled with activities that reflected the spirit of joy and achievement, highlighting the success of the Tawjihi graduates. In his remarks, the CEO congratulated the students on this milestone and commended their families for the encouragement and support that helped them excel.

The Chief Legal, Regulatory, Sourcing & Supply Chain Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer at Orange Jordan, Dr. Ibrahim Harb, emphasized that Orange Jordan takes great pride in supporting its employees and their families. He highlighted that the event reflects the company’s spirit of unity, celebrating excellence, achievement, and teamwork, values that define its culture.

For the 18th consecutive year, Orange Jordan reaffirms its commitment to education by supporting the children of its employees in achieving excellence. To date, 415 students have benefited from these scholarships, and 30 new awards will be added for the 2024–2025 academic year, bringing the total to 445, demonstrating the company’s dedication to empowering the next generation and fostering equal opportunities for success.

