بنك القاهرة عمان
  1. Home
  3. بنوك وشركات

Zain Cash the Strategic Partner of Zarqa Arab Summer Theater Festival 2025

21 سبتمبر 2025
Zain Cash the Strategic Partner of Zarqa Arab Summer Theater Festival 2025

Zain Cash has sponsored the 23rd edition of Zarqa Arab Summer Theater Festival as a strategic partner. The festival was launched at the King Abdullah II Cultural Center in Zarqa Governorate, under the patronage of the Minister of Culture, Mustafa Al-Rawashdeh.

This sponsorship comes as part of Zain Cash’s strategy to support national and cultural events that contribute to enhancing the Kingdom’s position on bشoth the cultural and tourism maps. It also reflects the company’s belief in the importance of reinforcing national identity and embracing initiatives that enrich Jordan’s cultural and artistic movement. Moreover, the sponsorship highlights Zain Cash’s commitment to supporting youth and talented individuals by showcasing their creativity and empowering them to actively participate in cultural and entertainment events on the local and regional levels.

The festival ended on Thursday, September 18, with a rich program that included diverse Arab theatrical performances, critical discussion panels on the shows, a specialized workshop on actor preparation, and an intellectual seminar addressing Jordanian drama and its ties to the Palestinian cause.

Zain Cash pays great attention to supporting events on the national level across different fields. The company has previously sponsored several initiatives, including the “World Olympic Day,” held in Jerash in partnership with the Jordan Olympic Committee. Zain Cash also took part in the Kingdom’s 79th Independence Day celebrations, organized by Amman Academy and the American Excellence Schools. Additionally, Zain Cash sponsors the Junior Football League at the English Talents School, the Orthodox School, Al-Miyar Schools, and Amman National Scho

ol.


تابعنا على تطبيق نبض

تابعنا على تطبيق موجز
24 ساعة
01:25

تهنئة وتبريك من الأستاذ عبادة عمر جرار الى الدكتور عمر الخشمان بمناسبة تكليفه عميدًا للكلية التقنية في جامعة الحسين بن طلال

00:46

مندوباً عن الملك وولي العهد العيسوي يعزي: بني خالد والمحارمة والعربيات والخليفات والخشمان والعدينات

23:08

سينما “شومان” تعرض الفيلم الهندي “بيهو” للمخرج فيهود كابري الثلاثاء

20:44

شاهد : مدمر الهواتف يختبر آيفون 17 برو ويظهر نقطة ضعفه

20:33

الملك يثمن اعتراف أستراليا بالدولة الفلسطينية خلال لقائه ألبانيزي

20:30

ملاحقة قضائية لمتقاعدين عسكريين أردنيين نظموا كأس العالم

20:01

الغرفة الإسلامية للتجارة والتنمية تعقد اجتماعها التاسع والثلاثين في عمان لتعزيز التعاون الاقتصادي الإسلامي

19:57

جامعاتُنا والبحثُ العلميّ وقائمةُ جامعةِ ستانفورد…!

19:56

وضع الضمان مُريح وقانونه يمنع وقوع العجز المالي للمؤسسة

19:55

فرسان التغيير تعلن تفاصيل قمة الابتكار والتكنولوجيا للشباب العربي 2025 في مؤتمر صحفي بعمان

19:49

أنجلينا جولي تحضر مهرجان سان سيباستيان وتنافس على الجائزة الكبرى

19:44

هالاند يحلق منفردًا في الصدارة.. ترتيب هدافي الدوري الإنجليزي

وفيات
وفيات الأحد 21-9-2025وفيات الجمعة 19-9-2025وفيات الخميس 18-9-2025وفاة الطيار المقاتل الصمادي .. أول من اسقط طائرة اسرائيلية فوق البحر الميتوفيات الأربعاء 17-9-2025