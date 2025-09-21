Zain Cash the Strategic Partner of Zarqa Arab Summer Theater Festival 2025

Zain Cash has sponsored the 23rd edition of Zarqa Arab Summer Theater Festival as a strategic partner. The festival was launched at the King Abdullah II Cultural Center in Zarqa Governorate, under the patronage of the Minister of Culture, Mustafa Al-Rawashdeh.

This sponsorship comes as part of Zain Cash’s strategy to support national and cultural events that contribute to enhancing the Kingdom’s position on bشoth the cultural and tourism maps. It also reflects the company’s belief in the importance of reinforcing national identity and embracing initiatives that enrich Jordan’s cultural and artistic movement. Moreover, the sponsorship highlights Zain Cash’s commitment to supporting youth and talented individuals by showcasing their creativity and empowering them to actively participate in cultural and entertainment events on the local and regional levels.

The festival ended on Thursday, September 18, with a rich program that included diverse Arab theatrical performances, critical discussion panels on the shows, a specialized workshop on actor preparation, and an intellectual seminar addressing Jordanian drama and its ties to the Palestinian cause.

Zain Cash pays great attention to supporting events on the national level across different fields. The company has previously sponsored several initiatives, including the “World Olympic Day,” held in Jerash in partnership with the Jordan Olympic Committee. Zain Cash also took part in the Kingdom’s 79th Independence Day celebrations, organized by Amman Academy and the American Excellence Schools. Additionally, Zain Cash sponsors the Junior Football League at the English Talents School, the Orthodox School, Al-Miyar Schools, and Amman National Scho

ol.