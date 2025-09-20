Orange Jordan Celebrates World Cleanup Day with a Volunteering Initiative in Orange Jerash Forest

W.N

In line with its commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility, Orange Jordan celebrated World Cleanup Day, observed annually on September 20, by organizing a volunteering initiative that included a cleanup campaign and team-building activities for its employees at Orange Jerash Forest. Through this initiative, the company collected approximately 81 kilograms of waste, which was directed toward proper disposal or recycling, reflecting its dedication to reducing pollution and promoting environmental sustainability. The initiative also highlights Orange Jordan’s active role in supporting environmental initiatives and encouraging community engagement among its employees.

This initiative highlights Orange Jordan’s efforts, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, in the Orange Jerash Forest project, which resulted in the planting of 2,200 trees as part of the national afforestation program. The company has also continued to expand green spaces across the Kingdom by creating additional areas in multiple locations, including Independence Forest in Mahes, the Orange Training Center, and Al-Balqa Data Center, bringing the total number of trees planted by Orange in various regions of the Kingdom to over 5,000. Through these efforts, the company reaffirms its commitment to creating a positive and sustainable environmental impact, as part of the “Engage for Change” program launched by Orange Middle East and Africa to enhance employee participation in corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Orange Jordan affirmed that its commitment to sustainability represents a strategic approach, embodied through tangible initiatives, most notably a comprehensive environmental program that steadily works toward the Orange Group’s global goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. This effort is supported by the active participation of its employees, who reflect a culture of teamwork and volunteering for a better society and environment. Through this initiative, the company reinforces its leading role in supporting national and global efforts to address climate change and realizes its vision of building a more sustainable future, in line with Orange Group’s global strategy, “Lead the Future.”

