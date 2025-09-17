Orange Jordan Sponsors “Minecraft” Event to Boost Digital Innovation & Empower Youth

Orange Jordan sponsored the first-of-its-kind educational exhibition in Jordan ‘Minecraft, held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Omar bin AL-Feisal, President of the Jordan Esports Federation. The event was attended by the Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Eng. Sami Smeirat, and the Minister of Education, Prof. Azmi Mahafzah, at the ARC in the King Hussein Business Park.

This project is implemented as part of the Youth, Technology, and Jobs (YTJ) project under the umbrella of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, supported by the World Bank, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, and through Maysalward, the Microsoft-certified partner.

Twelve teams of public school students participated in the exhibition, where the judging panel announced the winners of the top three positions. A fourth team received a special award based on public voting through social media platforms. The ‘Minecraft’ educational program is implemented in 146 public schools across the Kingdom, targeting students from grades 8 to 11 to teach coding and digital skills. The program has also benefited 183 teachers, who received specialized training on integrating the platform into education, as well as around 3,000 students who developed educational projects based on the learning through play concept.

Through its sponsorship of this event, Orange Jordan reaffirmed its firm belief that investing in enhancing youth’s digital culture is an investment in Jordan’s future. The company expressed its pride in being part of this innovative educational event, which enabled students to utilize technology to develop practical solutions that reflected their awareness of societal issues. Sponsoring such initiatives further reinforces Orange’s position as a true responsible digital leader committed to empowering the next generation.

It is worth mentioning that this sponsorship aligns with Orange’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, inspired by the global Orange Group’s vision and strategic plan, “Lead the Future”, which aims to create a positive and sustainable impact on individuals and local communities through digital transformation.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.