Zain Jordan Wins 2025 Middle East Technology Excellence Award for “The Bunker” Data Center

Zain Jordan has been awarded the Middle East Technology Excellence Award 2025 by Asian Business Review for its regional data and disaster recovery center, The Bunker, in the telecommunications data center category. The award was presented during a ceremony in Dubai, UAE.

The Bunker is the state of art-the first facility of its kind in the region- equipped with cutting-edge technology and world-class standards. The center provides advanced services in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, IoT, managed services, big data hosting, and disaster recovery, ensuring business continuity under all conditions and adhering to global information security best practices.

Zain Jordan emphasized that this recognition reflects its ongoing efforts to position Jordan as a regional hub for innovation and technology, support the growth of the digital economy, and enable institutions and companies to accelerate their digital transformation.

The center is Tier III Gold certified for Operational Sustainability by the Uptime Institute, and serves government and private sector clients across finance, healthcare, education, insurance, aviation, and more. Its advanced infrastructure ensures 99.982% uptime, with automatic backup systems to prevent service interruptions.

The Middle East Technology Excellence Awards honor companies driving innovation, growth, and digital transformation across the region, highlighting Zain Jordan’s leadership and commitment to advancing technology and ICT infrastructure in the Kingdom.