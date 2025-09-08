Zain Innovation Campus (ZINC) Funds Bab Plus with JOD 10,000 funding and one-year support package

Demonstrating its commitment to empowering Jordan’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, Zain Jordan, through its Zain Innovation Campus (ZINC), has signed a partnership with Bab Plus startup, providing JOD 10,000 in funding along with comprehensive logistical support for one year.

The agreement was signed at ZINC’s headquarters in King Hussein Business Park by Fahad Al Jasem, CEO of Zain Jordan, and Hamza Hammad, General Manager of Bab Plus.

Bab Plus specializes in developing integrated technology solutions that assist businesses to accelerate growth by streamlining customer engagement. Its platform offers innovative tools for marketing, sales, and customer service management in one place, enabling automated responses to customer inquiries and enhancing digital advertising performance across websites, WhatsApp, and multiple online channels.

Through this partnership, Zain will provide Bab Plus not only with financial support but also with services that include accounting, legal advisory, technical consultations, branding, media promotion, and marketing, in addition to facilitating market entry opportunities.

This initiative comes as part of Zain Al-Mubadara, program -the annual program launched by ZINC- to support Jordanian youth, entrepreneurs, and startups. Since its inception, the program has received thousands of business ideas, transforming hundreds into operational companies. To date, it has supported 253 startups across diverse sectors, contributing to job creation and fueling innovation in the local economy.

As part of Zain Al Mubadara 2025 program, ZINC is providing a total of JOD 75,000 in grants JOD 10,000 for each selected startup and JOD 15,000 for each innovative idea—accompanied by a full year of logistical and operational support to help turn concepts into market-ready businesses.