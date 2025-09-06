Zain Launches New Free Maintenance  Training Courses on Mobile Phones and Gaming Consoles 

W.N.Amman, September 6, 2025 : In line with its continuous commitment to economically empower Jordanian youth and enhance the Kingdom’s competitiveness for a more stable and sustainable future, Zain Jordan, in cooperation with the Vocational Training Corporation, the college for Advanced Vocational Training, and UNRWA, has announced the launch of intensive free maintenance training courses in mobile phones and gaming consoles, held across Zain’s six centers in several governorates across the Kingdom.

The launch of these free maintenance training courses comes as part of Zain Jordan’s strategy to help reduce unemployment rates by leveraging all available resources to empower Jordanian youth to enter the labor market through developing their technical skills, making them qualified national talent and a key driver of social prosperity and economic growth. This initiative also reflects Zain’s commitment to bridge the gap between academic education and labor market needs by offering specialized training courses focused on advanced technical and digital skills. Through these courses, young men and women will be able to explore their professional abilities and build expertise that will increase their chances of securing sustainable employment opportunities.

The courses are being held at Zain’s six centers in the governorates of Zarqa, Tafileh, Karak, and Salt, in addition to the college for Advanced Vocational Training in Irbid, and at Zain’s center in Wadi Seer College – UNRWA, dedicated to Palestinian refugees. The training courses extend for up to six months, with 700 training hours divided into theoretical will and practical modules, supervised by top technical experts and trainers. Participants gain advanced technical skills that enable them to either join the job market or start their own businesses. Upon graduation, participants will receive accredited certificates to practice these professions and secure direct employment opportunities. Moreover, Zain will connect graduates with companies operating in the mobile and gaming devices sector, cover transportation costs after the training period, and provide all the necessary tools and equipment used during the training.

To date, more than 2,000 young men and women have benefited from these training courses. Zain Jordan had previously announced through its official social media accounts that registration for its free training courses is available by visiting any of its centers at the Vocational Training Corporation branches in Zarqa, Tafileh, Karak, and Salt and the college for Advanced Vocational Training in Irbid, , in addition to Zain’s center at Wadi Seer College – UNRWA for courses dedicated to Palestinian refugees.