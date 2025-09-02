Mastercard collaborates with Zain Cash to drive digital payments in Jordan

Zain Cash announced a collaboration with Mastercard to advance the adoption of digital payments and develop the fintech’s card portfolio in Jordan. The fintech company will implement value-added services and platforms to deliver innovative payment solutions, offering fast, seamless and secure payments solutions in the Kingdom.

The collaboration features Zain Cash’s Mastercard prepaid, credit card portfolio and SMEs solutions. In addition, Mastercard will support the fintech company in setting up its Innovation Hub in Jordan, where they will co-create innovative payment solutions and services.

“At Zain Cash, we are committed to facilitating equal access to advanced payment solutions for Jordan’s people and businesses. We are pleased to strengthen our relationship with Mastercard, enabling us to enhance our comprehensive offerings and expand our presence in the digital-first, multi-currency, SME, and ecommerce spaces,” said Sultan Kashoura, CEO, Zain Cash.

“Mastercard is dedicated to leveraging advanced technology to build a seamless and secure payment ecosystem, boost financial inclusion and achieve a scalable positive impact on the region’s digital economy. Our collaboration with Zain Cash, a pioneering fintech company, aligns with our shared vision for driving digital payment acceptance and supports the objectives of Jordan’s National Digital Transformation Strategy,” said Saud Swar, country manager for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan and other Levant.

Zain Cash provides a secure and convenient platform for individuals and businesses to conduct financial transactions and process monthly payments. Its services include money transfers, digital payments, bill payments and mobile wallet top-ups. Since its launch in 2011, the fintech company has become a significant player in Jordan’s prepaid market and Mastercard’s top cross-border issuer in the country. In 2023, Zain Cash introduced Mastercard World, Platinum and Standard, creating a buzz for its parent company Zain as the first telco in the region to issue credit cards.