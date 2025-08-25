(ZGI 2025) Accelerator program expands across the region

Enhancing the purpose of innovation: Zain Great Idea

Kuwait City, 25 August 2025 – Zain Group, a leading provider of innovative ICT and digital lifestyle communications operating in eight markets across the Middle East and Africa announces the regional expansion of its award-winning startup accelerator program, Zain Great Idea (ZGI 2025), powered by Zain Ventures, the Group’s venture capital arm, and ZainTECH, its regional digital solutions enterprise arm.

For the first time in the program’s 15-year history, the 2025 edition will welcome applications from innovators in Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and UAE, offering unprecedented access to mentorship, capital, and global exposure including a trip to Silicon Valley for a two-week intensive program.

Zain Ventures is a key driver of ZGI’s regional expansion, aiming to invest in and capitalize prime opportunities, while ZainTECH will cooperate with the ZGI team throughout the accelerator program, working closely with and providing the startups selected to visit Silicon Valley strategic advisory and identify technologies such as Cloud, Ai, Analytics, Robotics and other emerging technologies that will further support their growth throughout the year.

This milestone marks a transformative leap from ZGI’s Kuwait-centric roots to a Group-wide initiative, reinforcing Zain’s commitment to nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship across the region.

A legacy of empowering entrepreneurs

Since 2010, ZGI has empowered over 7,000 entrepreneurs, facilitated 110+ bootcamps, that led to over USD 135 million funds raised from regional investors during the last 5 years alone. The ZGI 2025 program complements Zain’s ‘4WARD – Progress with Purpose’ strategy, which emphasizes meaningful innovation, inclusive growth, collaboration, and AI powered digital transformation with real societal impact. By backing the regional startup ecosystem, Zain reinforces its commitment to building a future where progress is fueled by purpose, and innovation is driven from the region for the region.

Bader Al-Kharafi, Zain Vice-Chairman and Group CEO said, “Zain Great Idea has become a beacon of innovation in Kuwait and beyond. Expanding ZGI across our footprint is a natural evolution of our commitment to nurturing regional talent and driving meaningful change. Through the collaborative efforts of ZGI, Zain Ventures and ZainTECH, we aim to support startups that have the potential to have a marked and lasting impact on technological innovation and job creation across the region, fulfilling our purpose of uplifting economies and societies”

Phases of ZGI 2025

The six phases of the ZGI Accelerator cover the following:

• Aspiring entrepreneurs can now register for ZGI 2025 at zaingreatidea.com. The program is open to any startup based in Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and UAE with an ambitious idea, project in its early stages, or startup operating in the market. Sectors of interest include fintech, e-commerce, AI, digital solutions, edtech, and more. The deadline for applications is September 20, 2025.

• Undergoing a series of workshops, mentorship sessions, coaching, and intense pitch training to improve their skills and create market opportunities as part of the program’s bootcamp.

• Participants pitch their startups to a panel of judges during Super Saturday for a chance to advance to the International Accelerator, with the potential for investment opportunities.

• A selected shortlist of up to 15 startups will be flown to Silicon Valley to take part in an intensive two-week international accelerator program, receiving expert guidance from mentors, industry moguls, and corporate leaders through workshops, events, and one-on-one mentoring.

• After Silicon Valley, entrepreneurs benefit from local and international mentors who guide them with valuable insights, helping them accelerate and refine their business strategies. Technical support will be powered by ZainTECH.

• At the ZGI Demo Day, entrepreneurs present their progress, growth, and regional expansion plans to venture capitalists and potential investors, including Zain Ventures, aiming for investment and partnerships.

• Partnership opportunities will also be explored by Zain operating market’s technical, enterprise, and commercial departments

ZGI -‘Ecosystem Enabler of the Year’ award

In recent years, ZGI was recognized with the E-Business Award as the ‘Ecosystem Enabler of the Year’ from the prestigious Entrepreneur Middle East magazine, acknowledging the Zain’s ever-growing endeavors in accelerating the regional tech startups ecosystem and empowering entrepreneurs in Kuwait and the region.

Zain Ventures key role in ZGI

ZGI 2025 is delivered in strategic cooperation with Zain Ventures, an entity established in 2021 to complement Zain’s existing investment portfolio and open the door to future investment opportunities in venture capital, fintech, digital services, and e-commerce. The entity focuses on innovations in the fast-growing digital services and startup ecosystem. Selected ZGI participants will have the opportunity to pitch directly to Zain Ventures and access Zain’s vast geographical and partner footprint, and progressive customer base.

ZainTECH powering ZGI 2025

An integral part of ZGI 2025 in supporting the startups on multiple levels, ZainTECH is a regional integrated digital solutions provider, unifying Zain Group’s ICT assets to offer a unique value proposition of comprehensive digital solutions and services under one roof. The company is positioned to drive the transformation of enterprise and government customers in the MENA region by providing a center of excellence and managed solutions across the ICT stack, including cloud, cybersecurity, big data, IoT, AI, smart cities, drones and robotics, and emerging technologies.

ZainTECH leverages Zain’s global reach, unique regional footprint, and infrastructure across its operations in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates. ZainTECH forms a key pillar in the evolution of Zain’s core telecom business to maximize value and build on the company’s many strengths to selectively create and invest in growth verticals beyond standard mobile services. This supports Zain’s vision of becoming a leading ICT and digital lifestyle provider.

15 years of supporting the regional entrepreneurial ecosystem

Apart from ZGI’s establishment in 2010 and success to date, ZGI 2025 regional expansion also builds on Zain’s historic involvement in the regional startup ecosystem, including its strategic partnership with the MIT Enterprise Forum Pan Arab Startup Competition from 2015 which trained over 2,480 entrepreneurs and helped launch 450 startups across MENA.

For more details, eligibility criteria, and to apply to participate in the 2025 edition of ZGI, visit zaingreatidea.com. Applications are open until September 20.