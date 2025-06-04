In Line with Its Vision to “Lead the Future”, Orange Jordan Sponsors GWTS 2025 Summit

Orange Jordan sponsored the Global Women in Tech and Digital Transformation Summit (GWTS 2025), held under the patronage of H.E. Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Eng. Sami Smeirat, and attended by prominent leaders, experts, and pioneers from Jordan and the region.

The sponsorship highlights Orange Jordan’s commitment to its “Lead the Future” vision and its sustainable strategy focused on digital inclusion, education, and entrepreneurship, driving innovation and a more inclusive digital future.

The CEO of Orange Money, Eng. Heba Al-Sharif, highlighted Orange Jordan’s role in offering innovative digital solutions that enhance financial inclusion and support women in tech. She emphasized the company’s commitment to empowering women through accessible and secure digital financial services.

Orange Jordan continues to harness the power of technology to empower diverse segments of society through forward-looking digital initiatives and impactful community programs. With a strong focus on youth, the company is committed to using its digital leadership to drive sustainable, positive change across the Jordanian community.

It is worth noting that the summit serves as an international platform dedicated to empowering women in the technology sector and strengthening their presence and impact in fields such as AI, fintech, and entrepreneurship. By fostering knowledge exchange and building meaningful networks, the summit plays a vital role in promoting diversity across the global tech industry.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with over 1800 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.6 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. In line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future” and through its positioning as a true responsible digital leader, Orange Jordan supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

In addition to serving individual customers, Orange Jordan offers tailored solutions for businesses through its sub-brand, (Orange Business).

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 127,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2024, including 71,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 291 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2024, including 253 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan “Lead the Future”, built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. “Lead the Future” capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange’s leadership in service quality.