بنك القاهرة عمان
Orange Jordan and Dar Aldawa Announce a Strategic Partnership for Development and Investment

منذ 36 ثانية
Orange Jordan and Dar Aldawa Announce a Strategic Partnership for Development and Investment

Orange Jordan has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Dar Aldawa, under which the leading telecommunications provider will deliver a comprehensive suite of advanced telecommunications solutions and services to the pharmaceutical company. This partnership encompasses mobile lines and high-speed internet services to support Dar Aldawa’s staff and streamline their daily operations.

The agreement was formalized in a signing ceremony attended by Orange Jordan’s Chief Enterprise Business Unit Officer, Mr. Ahmad Abu Thiab, and Dar Aldawa’s CEO, Mr. Khaled Harb.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in strengthening the strategic cooperation between the two organizations. By combining their expertise, Orange Jordan will provide integrated digital solutions designed to enhance communication efficiency and optimize operational processes at Dar Aldawa, contributing positively to the company’s overall performance.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Ahmad Abu Thiab expressed his pride in the partnership, emphasizing its alignment with Orange Jordan’s commitment to driving digital transformation across key sectors in the Kingdom. He highlighted the importance of such initiatives in boosting efficiency and productivity to foster sustainable growth.

Mr. Khaled Harb confirmed the value of this collaboration, stating, “This partnership underscores our dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technological solutions to optimize our operations and achieve our strategic objectives. Strengthening our digital infrastructure is a key component of our vision for the future.”

Orange Jordan continues to lead the way in delivering innovative and integrated business solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the corporate sector. These include smart business solutions, cloud services, security solutions, and comprehensive telecommunications offerings. Through these efforts, Orange Jordan reaffirms its commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and delivering added value to customers across various industries.


