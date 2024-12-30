بنك القاهرة عمان
Enabling its Customers to Lead “Smart Life”, Orange Jordan Launches Special Offers on Solutions & Products

منذ 35 ثانية
“Orange is Here” transcends being just a mere slogan to serve the purpose of guiding the company’s efforts and endeavors to help its customers lead a “smart life” in line with its positioning as a true responsible digital leader. This is further reinforced by providing cutting-edge and smart solutions and technologies to customers in line with the latest global trends.

Orange Jordan’s Smart Life solutions and devices are aligned with this goal. The set consists of 25 devices and products aim to help customers stay connected with their homes. Devices include WiFi Security Indoor Cameras, Windows and Doors sensor Alarm Systems, Smart Plugs that reduce energy consumption and can be controlled remotely, Smart WiFi Outdoor Security Cameras, Smart 2&3 gang switch to control home lights remotely, Smart Bulbs, and Smart Door Locks to ensure that smart life is closer than ever.

In an attempt to encourage customers to benefit from these products, Orange has launched recently end of year offer with discount up to 50% on Smart Life devices.

These solutions are a translation of Orange Jordan’s efforts in developing and enriching the customer experience to be part of the digital development scene in the world, in addition to enabling users to have an integrated digital experience added to the company’s communications and internet solutions.

It is worth mentioning that Orange Jordan launched the Smart Life Solutions in 2020 as the first telecom provider in the Kingdom, and the first subsidiary within Orange Middle East and Africa to offer its customers a comprehensive digital experience.

To learn more, please visit our website www.orange.jo, or take a look at our devices and products through the link www.eshop.orange.jo.


