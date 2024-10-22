Orange Jordan is the Exclusive Telecom Partner of TEDx at University of Jordan

وطنا اليوم_نظمت الجامعة الأردنية مؤخرًا مؤتمر TEDx الذي يجمع بين الأفكار الملهمة والابتكارات الإبداعية، بمشاركة نخبة من المتحدثين المحليين والعالميين. هذا الحدث، الذي يعتبر منصة عالمية لتبادل الأفكار الجديدة، شهد تفاعلًا كبيرًا من الحضور الذين توافدوا للاستماع إلى تجارب متنوعة وأفكار مبتكرة تغطي مجالات مختلفة مثل التكنولوجيا، العلوم، الفنون، والأعمال.

في إطار دعمها للابتكار والإبداع، كانت أورنج الأردن الشريك الحصري للاتصالات لهذا الحدث، مما وفر البنية التحتية اللازمة للاتصال والدعم التقني للمنظمين والمشاركين. يُذكر أن أورنج الأردن تولي اهتمامًا كبيرًا للمبادرات الشبابية وتدعم العديد من الأنشطة التي تهدف إلى تطوير المهارات وتوسيع آفاق التفكير لدى الشباب الأردني.

المؤتمر تميز بتنوع المتحدثين الذين عرضوا أفكارهم وقصصهم الملهمة، مما جعل الحضور يتفاعلون بحماس مع المحتوى المقدم. TEDx يتيح منصة للأفراد للتواصل وتبادل الأفكار، وهي فرصة ثمينة للشباب الأردني للتعرف على تجارب متميزة قد تفتح أمامهم آفاقًا جديدة للتفكير والإبداع.

The local edition of the TEDx Global Conference came to the University of Jordan this time to continue sharing inspiring stories and enriching experiences. The primary goal was to empower a new generation of leaders. With this in place, Orange Jordan sponsored the event, that comes in the form of short inspiring speeches with a long-lasting impact, as the exclusive telecom partner.

Orange’s sponsorship of the TEDxJU conference that took place at the theater of the University of Jordan Academy is in perfect alignment with the strategic partnership that ties both parties. The event hosted a number of renowned speakers in multiple fields and was held under the theme “Mission X”. It served the purpose of symbolizing the unbound meanings in the letter “X” simulating the mission towards exploring the hidden possibilities, opportunities, and abilities to overcome challenges.

The company viewed the event as one of the most impactful youth platforms that celebrate inspiration and foster a positive influence, laying the groundwork for a leading-by-example approach to make a difference in the community. The company expressed its gratitude to the University of Jordan for enabling thousands of graduates to shape their futures and contribute to national growth across various fields.

It is worth noting that Orange Jordan is a strategic partner of the TEDx Conference in Jordan. The global version was launched in 1984 and has since been a platform for all experts, and influencers from all over the world.

